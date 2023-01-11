Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) (“Bowlero”), the global leader in bowling entertainment, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

25th Annual ICR Conference on January 9-11, 2023

Annual ICR Conference on January 9-11, 2023 CJS Securities Virtual “New Ideas for the New Year” Investor Conference on January 11, 2023.

Management will participate in a fireside chat at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the 25th Annual ICR Conference. Management will also participate in a fireside chat at 8:45 AM ET on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the CJS Securities “New Ideas for the New Year” Investor Conference. Bowlero will be available for meetings during both conferences.

Webcasts of both presentations will be accessible on the Bowlero Corp. Investor relations website at ir.bowlerocorp.com under “Events & Presentations.”

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp. is the global leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 27 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.

