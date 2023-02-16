AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services, today announced the dates and times of quarterly conference calls for the year. Any updates to these dates or times will be communicated in subsequent press releases.

Quarterly Conference Calls

Press Release (1) Conference Call (2) 4th Quarter and Annual 2022 Results February 16, 2023 February 17, 2023, at

8:00 a.m. CT 1st Quarter 2023 Results April 27, 2023 April 28, 2023, at

8:00 a.m. CT 2nd Quarter 2023 Results July 27, 2023 July 28, 2023, at

8:00 a.m. CT 3rd Quarter 2023 Results October 25, 2023 October 26, 2023, at

8:00 a.m. CT

Press releases will be issued on the dates noted after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



Times shown are in the Central U.S. time zone . Conference calls will last approximately one hour and interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting investors.aptar.com. Replay of the conference calls can also be accessed on the Investors page of the website.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

