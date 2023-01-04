A Cross-Generational Upgrade for Hisense, ULED X Technology Debuts at CES 2023

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 4th, Hisense unveiled ULED X at Hisense CES 2023 Press Conference, a milestone in LCD TV technology for Hisense. ULED X represents a significant advancement in LCD television technology that offers the best ever picture quality in every frame and a realistic viewing experience with top-notch technologies including Mini-LED X, 5000+ Local Dimming Zones, 2500 nits peak brightness and Dynamic X-Display.

Image1.jpg

ULED X Improves Viewing experience

Since the introduction of the first ULED TV ten years ago, Hisense has been continually updating its ULED technologies to enhance the LCD TV viewing experience, and finally, at Hisense CES 2023 Press Conference, Hisense has successfully unveiled ULED X. The new 110 ULED X was recognized as a CES Innovation Award Honoree this year.

According to Stephen Yao, Assistant General Manager of Hisense USA, ULED X combines an impressive lineup of TV technologies, incredible processing power, and more precise control over the picture through active intelligent backlight control, pushing the display capability to its limits. Reportedly, ULED X can achieve three times the environmental contrast of conventional OLED TV, and two times the dynamic range of OLED TV.

Furthermore, ULED X can provide a brighter picture, deeper contrast, wider viewing angle, and ultra-low reflection ratios to deliver one of the best entertainment experiences available today. For instance, with ULED X, Hisense TVs can achieve a peak brightness of 2,500 nits and a contrast ratio of 150,000:1, which is believed to redefine consumers' perception of "contrast". Another crucial factor in ensuring the superior performance of the ULED X is the Hi-View Engine X, which controls over 20,000 Mini LEDs and more than 5,000 local dimming zones. In addition to its outstanding cinematic picture experience, ULED X also has a 30% wider viewing angle, and the addition of an ultra-low reflection panel ensures that everyone in the room can enjoy the same crisp picture quality no matter where they sit.

"We strived to make ULED X unlike any other LCD TV experience, and are proud of our achievement," said Stephen Yao. Looking ahead, Hisense will step up their effort to upgrade its technology in LED/LCD TVs and continue to bring more superior products which can deliver premium viewing experience to global customers.

Image_2.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN77719&sd=2023-01-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-cross-generational-upgrade-for-hisense-uled-x-technology-debuts-at-ces-2023-301713908.html

SOURCE Hisense

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN77719&Transmission_Id=202301041733PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN77719&DateId=20230104
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.