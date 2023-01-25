U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will release its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. At 8 a.m. CT, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The live conference call will be available online or by telephone.

Via internet:

To access the webcast and presentation, visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on “About+Us”, “Investor+Relations” and “Webcasts+%26amp%3B+Presentations.”

Via telephone:

To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 877-692-8955. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 234-720-6979. The access code for all participants is 6030554.

Replay info:

For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available at approximately 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. To access the replay, please visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on “About+Us”, “Investor+Relations” and “Webcasts+%26amp%3B+Presentations.”

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $601 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com%2Fabout.

