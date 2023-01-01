T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):

Preliminary Full-Year Results Highlighted by Record High Postpaid and Broadband Customer Growth(1)

Postpaid net account additions of 1.4 million, best in industry and record high

Postpaid net customer additions of 6.4 million, best in industry and record high, above high end of guidance

Postpaid phone net customer additions of 3.1 million, best in industry and highest since merger

Postpaid phone churn of 0.88%, lowest in company history and only operator to improve year-over-year

High Speed Internet net customer additions of 2.0 million, more than AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and Charter combined

Preliminary Fourth Quarter Growth in Postpaid and Broadband Customers Lead the Industry(1)

Postpaid net account additions of 314 thousand, best in industry

Postpaid net customer additions of 1.8 million, more than AT&T and Verizon combined

Postpaid phone net customer additions of 927 thousand, best in industry and highest since merger

Postpaid phone churn of 0.92%, lowest Q4 in company history and only operator to improve year-over-year

High Speed Internet net customer additions of 524 thousand, more than AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and Charter combined

(1) Industry leading claims based on industry consensus expectations. AT&T Inc. historically does not disclose postpaid account net additions.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) provided a preliminary view of key customer results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022, including its highest growth year in company history for postpaid accounts, postpaid customers and broadband customers. The company’s differentiated growth strategy, combined with its established 5G network and value leadership, delivered record high postpaid net account additions of 1.4 million, including an expected industry-best fourth quarter of 314 thousand. Postpaid net customer additions of 6.4 million for full-year 2022 were above the high end of the company’s most recently increased annual guidance range and are expected to lead the industry for the 8th consecutive year, based on industry consensus expectations. Postpaid phone net customer additions of 3.1 million for full-year 2022 were in-line with guidance and are expected to lead the industry, capturing a higher share of the industry year-over-year. T-Mobile has also become the nation’s fastest growing home-broadband provider with 2.0 million customers added in 2022, expecting to lead the industry for the fifth consecutive quarter in Q4 with 524 thousand High Speed Internet net customer additions.

“2022 was definitely the year of the Un-carrier as T-Mobile just posted amazing results -- our highest ever postpaid account net adds (the best measure of our industry-leading growth in customer relationships), both postpaid customer net adds and broadband customer growth that are expected to lead the industry, and our lowest-ever churn numbers," said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “It's clear that T-Mobile's ability to offer both the best network and value is bringing new customers to the Un-carrier and enticing those who join us to stay. And our momentum won't stop as we continue to translate our long-established 5G lead into overall network leadership and execute on our unique growth strategy. We are perfectly positioned to profitably take further market share in 2023 and beyond!”

Consistent and Strong Customer Growth

Postpaid net account additions were 314 thousand in Q4 2022 and reached a record 1.4 million for full-year 2022.

were 314 thousand in Q4 2022 and reached a record 1.4 million for full-year 2022. Postpaid net customer additions were 1.8 million in Q4 2022 and reached a record 6.4 million for full-year 2022, above the high end of the company’s most recently increased annual guidance range of 6.2 to 6.4 million.

were 1.8 million in Q4 2022 and reached a record 6.4 million for full-year 2022, above the high end of the company’s most recently increased annual guidance range of 6.2 to 6.4 million. Postpaid phone net customer additions were 927 thousand in Q4 2022 and 3.1 million for full-year 2022. Postpaid phone churn in Q4 2022 of 0.92% improved 18 basis points year-over-year, and full-year 2022 churn of 0.88% improved 10 basis points year-over-year.

were 927 thousand in Q4 2022 and 3.1 million for full-year 2022. Postpaid phone churn in Q4 2022 of 0.92% improved 18 basis points year-over-year, and full-year 2022 churn of 0.88% improved 10 basis points year-over-year. Prepaid net customer additions were 25 thousand in Q4 2022 and 338 thousand for full-year 2022. Prepaid churn was 2.93% in Q4 2022, and full-year 2022 churn of 2.77% was the lowest in company history.

were 25 thousand in Q4 2022 and 338 thousand for full-year 2022. Prepaid churn was 2.93% in Q4 2022, and full-year 2022 churn of 2.77% was the lowest in company history. High Speed Internet net customer additions were 524 thousand in Q4 2022 and 2.0 million for full-year 2022. T-Mobile ended the year with 2.6 million High Speed Internet customers.

were 524 thousand in Q4 2022 and 2.0 million for full-year 2022. T-Mobile ended the year with 2.6 million High Speed Internet customers. Total net customer additions were 1.8 million in Q4 2022 and reached a record 6.8 million for full-year 2022. The total customer count increased to a record high of 113.6 million.

Customer results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 are preliminary and subject to change pending completion of year-end closing review procedures.

Quarter Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except churn) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Postpaid net account additions 314 394 315 1,436 1,188 Total net customer additions 1,843 1,732 1,799 6,757 5,837 Postpaid net customer additions 1,818 1,627 1,750 6,419 5,495 Postpaid phone net customer additions 927 854 844 3,093 2,917 Postpaid other net customer additions (1) 891 773 906 3,326 2,578 Prepaid net customer additions (1) 25 105 49 338 342 Total customers, end of period (1)(2)(3) 113,598 111,755 108,719 113,598 108,719 Postpaid phone churn 0.92 % 0.88 % 1.10 % 0.88 % 0.98 % Prepaid churn 2.93 % 2.88 % 3.01 % 2.77 % 2.83 % High Speed Internet net customer additions 524 578 224 2,000 546 Total High Speed Internet customers, end of period 2,646 2,122 646 2,646 646

(1) Includes High Speed Internet customers. (2) Customers impacted by the decommissioning of the legacy Sprint CDMA and LTE and T-Mobile UMTS networks have been excluded from our customer base resulting in the removal of 212,000 postpaid phone customers and 349,000 postpaid other customers in the first quarter of 2022 and 284,000 postpaid phone customers, 946,000 postpaid other customers and 28,000 prepaid customers in the second quarter of 2022. In connection with our acquisition of companies, we included a base adjustment in the first quarter of 2022 to increase postpaid phone customers by 17,000 and reduce postpaid other customers by 14,000. Certain customers now serviced through reseller contracts were removed from our reported postpaid customer base resulting in the removal of 42,000 postpaid phone customers and 20,000 postpaid other customers in the second quarter of 2022. (3) In the first quarter of 2021, we acquired 11,000 postpaid phone customers and 1,000 postpaid other customers through our acquisition of an affiliate. In the third quarter of 2021, we acquired 716,000 postpaid phone customers and 90,000 postpaid other customers through our acquisition of certain wireless telecommunication assets from Shenandoah Personal Communications Company LLC (“Shentel”).

