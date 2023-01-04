Veterans' Values in Lock Step with Enbridge Principles

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / An upcoming segment of Military Makeover: Operation Career spotlights Enbridge employees who've transitioned from the U.S. Armed Forces to successful careers with North America's leading energy infrastructure company.eb2dfe32-2720-447f-b0e4-77fe74d942e1.jpg

Military Makeover is hosted by former talk show host Montel Williams, an advocate for U.S. military veterans who himself retired from the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1996 after 22 years of service.

The episode focusing on Enbridge airs today and again on Dec. 22 on the Lifetime Network in the U.S. It will be syndicated on regional network affiliates across the U.S., and also be shown on American Forces TV Network at bases, Navy ships and U.S. diplomatic compounds worldwide.

Small spoiler alert: Interviewed participants impactfully cite a specific word on several occasions that links the two institutions intrinsically together. The word is "values." As well, a resounding sense of appreciation and respect between company and employee is conveyed throughout.

"The values of Enbridge as a corporation are integrity, respect, safety and inclusion-very much in line with the military," says Stephanie Guerrero, who joined Enbridge in 2008 following time working in health care. Prior to that, Guerrero began her military career serving in the IL Army National Guard at age 17, and she later joined the U.S. Navy.

Guerrero is a field operations area manager in Kingsport, Tennessee, who is "responsible for about 1,000 miles of pipe and 13 compressor stations" on Enbridge's natural gas transmission pipeline system. For Guerrero today, there is a rewarding sense of purpose that comes with the responsibility of delivering energy "safely and reliably to millions of people."

Says Perry Cole, a senior station operator on the same gas transmission line who joined Enbridge in 2017 following a successful career in the U.S. Marine Corps: "My military values transcribe to Enbridge very easily. In the military we're taught honor, courage, commitment and integrity in all things you do. I take great pride in that."

Enbridge is a top employer with a diverse workforce of more than 12,000 people, primarily based in the U.S. and Canada. We're proud to support our military service members, veterans and their families.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion are important to us because it's how we win as a business," says Melissa Moye, Enbridge's Chief Human Resources and Inclusion Officer, whose insights are also captured in Military Makeover: Operation Career. "A diverse perspective is super important . . . people are our biggest asset as a company."

This people-first approach is supported at Enbridge through Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which are employee-led groups that bring people together in the workplace based on shared characteristics or life experiences.

Joining an ERG helps employees stay connected to colleagues, and also helps shape our culture of inclusion and belonging. Enbridge's Veterans ERG for active and former members of the armed forces and allies engages leadership and other stakeholders to advance the business, including change programs, recruiting, and community outreach.

Tune in to Military Makeover: Operation Career on the Lifetime Network today or on Dec. 22 to find out why Enbridge is a great place to work for veterans.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Enbridge on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Enbridge
Website: http://threeblpro.prod.acquia-sites.com/dashboard/enbridge
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Enbridge



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734007/Veterans-Values-in-Lock-Step-with-Enbridge-Principles

img.ashx?id=734007

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.