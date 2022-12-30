Robbins+Geller+Rudman+%26amp%3B+Dowd+LLP announces an investigation into potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws by UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) focused on whether UP Fintech and certain of its top executive officers made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

THE COMPANY: UP Fintech, also known as “Tiger Brokers” in Asia, is an online brokerage firm enabling investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. According to UP Fintech, its “users and customers are generally sophisticated Chinese investors living in and outside China.”

THE REVELATION: On December 30, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) issued a statement disclosing that UP Fintech “violated its domestic laws by allowing customers on the mainland to make cross-border trades.” Specifically, the CSRC stated that UP Fintech’s “act of offering offshore securities-trading services to clients in mainland China doesn’t comply with the country’s laws and regulations” and that “its officials had discussions with . . . Up Fintech’s senior executives in late 2021 and told them to comply with such laws.” On this news, the price of UP Fintech American Depository Shares fell by more than 28%.

