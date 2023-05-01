ROWLAND & CO INVESTMENT COUNSEL/ADV recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3060 PEACHTREE ROAD ATLANTA, GA 30305

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 170 stocks valued at a total of $402.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.73%), PGR(4.34%), and ADP(4.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROWLAND & CO INVESTMENT COUNSEL/ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ROWLAND & CO INVESTMENT COUNSEL/ADV bought 34,885 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 182,481. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 01/05/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $41.13 per share and a market cap of $172.74Bil. The stock has returned -18.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ROWLAND & CO INVESTMENT COUNSEL/ADV bought 15,052 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 318,188. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 01/05/2023, Intel Corp traded for a price of $27.68 per share and a market cap of $114.24Bil. The stock has returned -45.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-book ratio of 1.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 6,250 shares in NYSE:NEEpQ, giving the stock a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.29 during the quarter.

On 01/05/2023, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $50.21 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -10.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-book ratio of 4.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.31 and a price-sales ratio of 8.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ROWLAND & CO INVESTMENT COUNSEL/ADV bought 2,263 shares of NAS:TROW for a total holding of 45,437. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.29.

On 01/05/2023, T. Rowe Price Group Inc traded for a price of $111.36 per share and a market cap of $24.89Bil. The stock has returned -40.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-book ratio of 2.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.98 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ROWLAND & CO INVESTMENT COUNSEL/ADV bought 1,294 shares of NAS:PEP for a total holding of 3,636. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.33.

On 01/05/2023, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $178.97 per share and a market cap of $246.57Bil. The stock has returned 5.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-book ratio of 13.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.