Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Avaya Holdings Corp. (“Avaya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AVYA, OTCMKTS: AVYAW) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Avaya securities between November 22, 2021 and November 29, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 6, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Avaya purports to be a "global leader in digital communications products, solutions and services for businesses of all sizes delivering its technology predominantly through software and services." The Company claims that its "global, experienced team of professionals delivers award-winning services from initial planning and design, to seamless implementation and integration, to ongoing managed operations, optimization, training and support."

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's internal control over financial reporting ("ICFR") was deficient in several areas; (ii) as a result of these deficiencies, the Company had failed to design and maintain effective controls over its whistleblower policies and its ethics and compliance program; (iii) the Company's deteriorating financial condition was likely to raise substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 28, 2022, Avaya announced the termination of its Chief Executive Officer James M. Chirico, Jr. ("Chirico"). The Company also announced preliminary Q3 2022 financial results that included expected revenues and adjusted EBITDA well below previously given guidance and an unquantified but "significant" impairment charge. In addition, Avaya withdrew its 2022 guidance.

On this news, Avaya's stock price fell $1.19 per share, or 56.99%, to close at $0.90 per share on July 29, 2022.

Then, on August 9, 2022, Avaya announced that: (1) it determined there was substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern; (2) it would not timely file its financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022; (3) its Audit Committee commenced internal investigations into circumstances surrounding the Company's financial results for the quarter; and ( 4) the Audit Committee also commenced an investigation into matters raised by a whistle blower.

On this news, Avaya' s stock price fell $0.51 per share, or 45.54%, to close at $0.61 per share on August 9, 2022.

Finally, before the market opened on November 30, 2022, Avaya disclosed in a Current Report filed on Form 8-K with the SEC that "control deficiencies[] management had been reviewing represent material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting" and that "management's assessment of ICFR included in Item 9A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2021 ended September 30, 2021 , filed with the [SEC] on November 22, 2021 [] should no longer be relied upon." Specifically, the Form 8-K stated that the Company "did not design and maintain effective controls related to the information and communication component of the COSO (Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission) framework," "did not design and maintain effective controls to ensure appropriate communication between certain functions within the Company," and "did not design and maintain effective controls over the ethics and compliance program."

On this news, Avaya's stock price fell $0.16 per share, or 14.28%, to close at $0.96 per share on November 30, 2022.

As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

