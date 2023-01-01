Perfect+Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announced the launch of Online+Service+for+Eyewear. This end-to-end solution is set to empower smaller eyewear retailers and brands to take their businesses to the next level by offering their customers streamlined real-time AR-powered virtual try-on shopping experiences that have been proven to increase add-to-carts, and drive conversions.

Bringing Virtual Try-On Capabilities to Small & Medium Eyewear Retailers

The robust solution democratizes access to the award-winning tech that has been transforming ecommerce experiences in the beauty and fashion industries for consumers around the world. The deployment of Online Service for Eyewear will allow small businesses to tap into the power of AI and AR virtual try-on technology, and begin offering the immersive shopping experiences that consumers in the digital-first world have come to expect. The solution offers unmatched versatility with full customization of product attributes such as frame size, frame color, lens tint and lens reflections.

AI-powered 2D Image to 3D Virtual SKU Creation and Web Integration

A streamlined automated modeling process simplifies 3D SKU creation by introducing an easy-to-adopt self-service platform for brands to digitize their product range in a fraction of the time. The 3D virtual eyewear creation process replaces traditional multi-dimensional scanning modeling methods with automatic 3D renderings using just three flat product images to create a unique live camera preview. The Online Service for Eyewear solution also comes equipped with the Virtual Try-On Web Widget. With minimal coding, this innovative feature makes integration into brands’ existing e-commerce websites easier than ever before, removing all barriers to entry, and making the technology truly accessible to all.

Ensuring Accuracy with Advanced AI Pupillary Distance Detection

The accessible solution features AI-powered Automated Pupillary Detection. This tool instantly measures the pupillary distance in real time through the live camera feed to ensure the accurate detection of the glasses frame size and distinct facial points allowing for auto adjustments. This allows for a virtual try-on experience that precisely fits the user’s unique face and accurately mirrors a physical eyewear try-on, as well as allowing brands the option to offer perfect-fit custom-made lenses.

Shifting the Paradigm with Online Service for Eyewear

“It is with great joy that we announce the launch of Online Service for Eyewear” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang “By expanding the scope of our cutting-edge solutions to reach a wider range of brands and retailers, we are fueling the growth potential for smaller eyewear brands, allowing them to confidently compete with larger industry players and affording them the opportunity to scale their businesses”.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect+Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community.

