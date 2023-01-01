Thumzup® Platform Aims to Disrupt the $208 Billion Online Advertising Market

1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Available in the App Store and Google Play, Thumzup Aims to Democratize the Social Media Branding Industry by Incentivizing Virtually Everyone to Post about Brands and Businesses through Major Social Media Outlets

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup") (

TZUP, Financial) is excited to announce that its revolutionary platform, available in the App Store and Google Play, is aiming to democratize the $208 billion dollar advertising industry[1], similar to how Uber and Airbnb disrupted the transportation and hotel industries, respectively.

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes virtually everyone to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

“Prior to Thumzup, the old-fashioned legacy advertising business model has not engaged consumers to become brand advocates on a mass scale,” stated Robert Steele, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “Over the past few years, we’ve seen the rise of influencer marketing, but only a few accounts with large followings have been able to materially benefit. Thumzup is a natural progression of the trend towards democratization that we have seen take place in the hospitality industry with Airbnb, the taxi industry with Uber and Lyft, the food delivery industry with Doordash, among many others. Thumzup enables virtually everyone to earn money for their posts on major social media platforms that they already use. At Thumzup, we believe everyone’s voice has value.”

A recent Nielsen report found more than 80% of consumers believe that friends and family are the most reliable sources of information about products[2]. According to a Pixlee article, 64% of millennials recommend a product at least once a month[3], and according to a 2019 Morning Consult survey, 86% of Gen Z and millennials would post content for monetary compensation[4].

For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com.

[1] https://www.wsj.com/articles/digital-appetite-and-smaller-brands-fuel-ad-growth-in-new-forecast-1543795201
[2] https://www.insiderintelligence.com/insights/us-time-spent-with-media/
[3] https://venturebeat.com/business/masse-seeks-to-improve-product-recommendations-by-building-a-friends-network/
[4] https://www.pixlee.com/blog/the-50-user-generated-content-stats-you-need-to-know

About Thuzmup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through Venmo and PayPal.

Thumzup is a is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info:
[email protected]
800-403-6150

