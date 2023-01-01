ADT Debuts New Home, Mobile and Commercial Safety Innovations at CES 2023

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ADT’s Safer City CES experience showcases safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people at home, work and on the go

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT (: ADT) introduced new innovations in safety for home, mobile and commercial applications at CES 2023 that showcase how the company connects and protects more people — virtually anywhere they go.

“Our need for safety has only grown in importance, and the way consumers want it has evolved,” said ADT Chief Technology Officer Raya Sevilla. “ADT can be an active, helpful and thoughtful guardian inside your smart home and beyond.”

Visitors to ADT’s Safer City-themed booth (15931) are immersed in safe, smart and sustainable scenarios that bring to life ADT’s innovative offerings, unrivaled safety and premium experience. There, visitors will experience the ADT+ app, which will be available in February. ADT customers will now be able to easily access and control their ADT devices, including a base, keypad, motion sensors, door and window sensors, smart bulbs, smart locks, smoke/carbon monoxide detectors and compatible Google Nest Cams and Thermostats, through an intuitive app experience. The new ADT+ app represents a historic shift in home security and beyond, empowering DIY customers in their self-setup and seamlessly integrating multiple smart devices with professional monitoring and proactive mobile alert capabilities.

ADT Solar will demonstrate how resiliency and sustainability are key components of today’s smart home environment. Visitors to the ‘Safer City’ will discover that solar can power ever-more-sophisticated smart homes. Our smart home area features a prototype of how we imagine solar connectivity being integrated into ADT+ to help customers monitor solar power use, identify potential energy cost savings and more. Read more about this integration from Jamie Haenggi, President, ADT Solar.

ADT Commercial will showcase its innovative solutions for facilities, including the launch of the EvoGuard brand. This new suite of intelligent autonomous guarding solutions and services is aimed at helping to cost-effectively enhance corporate security programs, while responding to high turnover rates and ongoing labor shortages in the guarding market. The solutions, including humanoid robots by Halodi Robotics and autonomous indoor drones by Indoor Robotics, are targeted for commercialization this year and will be specifically tailored for enterprise-level and high-security environments.

Additionally, the ‘Safer City’ experience will highlight how ADT is collaborating with innovative companies like Google, Canopy, Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and others to protect consumers where it matters most:

  • VehiclesCanopy provides AI-powered, professionally monitored security cameras and a corresponding mobile app for a variety of vehicle makes and models.
  • Mobile – ADT partnered with Uber, Lyft and Doordash to integrate ADT mobile safety solutions to get help quickly and easily. Learn more about how ADT is extending access to its safety monitoring services and innovative technology.

  • Wearables – ADT partnered with invisaWear to introduce more advanced mobile safety and monitoring features into invisaWear’s ground-breaking line of wearable personal safety accessories. ADT powers invisaWear’s companion app, allowing users who feel unsafe to discreetly connect — by voice or SMS chat — with ADT.

ADT’s ‘Safer City’ experience also connects to the theme of CES 2023: Human Security for All, which will shine a spotlight on how technology helps people tackle the world’s most pressing problems.

About ADT
ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety and a premium customer experience, all delivered by the largest network of smart home security and rooftop solar professionals in the U.S., we empower people to connect and protect what matters most. For more information, visit www.adt.com.

Media Contacts:
Chad Graham
[email protected]
Phone: 224-370-1912

ti?nf=ODcyNDI5MiM1MzQwNDE3IzIwMDY0Nzg=
ADT-LLC.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.