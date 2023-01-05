Ansys Simulation Empowers Atomberg to Reduce Home Appliance Energy Consumption by 65%

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023

Ansys technology enables a smarter, "sustainable-by-design" R&D strategy for home appliances with much smaller carbon footprints

/ Key Highlights

  • Designed with a simulation-driven, super-efficient brushless DC motor, the fan generates energy savings of approximately 50 watts of electricity per day
  • With support from Ansys Elite Channel Partner CADFEM India, Ansys software is used throughout Atomberg's development process for blade airflow, aero-acoustic and modal analysis, blade rivet dynamic load studies as well as stress and deformation analysis of the rotor

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) simulation solutions empowered Atomberg, a high-efficiency fan and small appliance manufacturer, to develop a more energy-efficient electric fan motor. The result is a smarter, more sustainable and streamlined internet-of-things (IoT)-enabled ceiling fan design that consumes 65% less electricity than conventionally powered fans.

atomberg_sim.jpg

Traditional ceiling fans consume 70-80 watts of electricity per day, yet only use 22 watts of that energy to power the fan blades — resulting in a net loss of almost 50 watts in the form of heat. This performance has a negative environmental impact on a very large scale. Atomberg was founded to challenge the existing market and deliver new home appliance experiences as part of its "sustainable-by-design" R&D strategy.

The Atomberg team leveraged Ansys software to deliver a more compact, energy-efficient brushless DC motor design that runs on 28 watts of electricity versus the 70-80 watts required by a conventional induction motor. This design enables roughly three Atomberg fans to run on the same amount of power required by a single induction-motor-based fan.

Atomberg also uses Ansys simulation for structural analysis and assessment of fluid dynamics in various aspects of its fan designs to further streamline and improve overall fan performance.

"Our fan designs are undergoing drastic changes in terms of energy efficiency, materials, and overall look and feel," said Manoj Meena, chief executive officer and founder of Atomberg. "Our motor technology is continuously evolving, and simulation is an important part of that evolutionary journey. Ansys tools help us to efficiently validate all kinds of variables including cost optimization, product design, and performance requirements, reducing our prototyping efforts."

"Simulation and virtual prototyping can play a powerful role in reducing manufacturing's carbon footprint and creating novel sustainable solutions by default technologies," said Walt Hearn, vice president of worldwide sales and customer excellence at Ansys. "Ansys is proud to provide innovators with the engineering simulation to make better decisions more efficiently with the speed and scale required."

To speak with Ansys executives and subject matters and learn more about how customers are leveraging Ansys solutions, visit Ansys at CES in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8, 2023, at booth #4401.

/ About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–C

/ Contacts

Media

Mary Kate Joyce


724.820.4368


[email protected]



Investors

Kelsey DeBriyn


724.820.3927


[email protected]

ansys__inc__logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE78436&sd=2023-01-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansys-simulation-empowers-atomberg-to-reduce-home-appliance-energy-consumption-by-65-301714134.html

SOURCE Ansys

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE78436&Transmission_Id=202301050600PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE78436&DateId=20230105
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.