GreenBank Capital is pleased to announce that Sir Bob Neill MP has joined the Board of Directors effective from 4th January 2023.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)( FRA:2TL, Financial) ("GreenBank" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Sir Bob Neill has been appointed as a Director of GreenBank with effect from 4th January 2023.

Sir Robert James MacGillivray Neill is a British barrister and Conservative Party politician. He is the current Chairman of the UK Justice Select Committee following a noteworthy political career to date.

Summary and key achievements

Sir Bob gained an honours degree in law at the London School of Economics and subsequently had a successful career as a barrister, with a specialism in complex criminal cases and trial advocacy. He is also a member of the Irish Bar. He was elected to Parliament for Bromley & Chislehurst at a by-election in 2006. He has been returned at every election since.

During his first term in Parliament, he was promoted to the Opposition front bench, serving first as shadow Minister for London and then additionally as Shadow Minister for Local Government and Planning.

He served in the coalition government from 2010 to September 2012 as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department of Communities and Local Government, having Ministerial responsibility for local government and planning, the Fire Service, the London Olympics legacy and the Thames Gateway regeneration scheme. He had a major role in reforms to local government powers and finance, including the Localism Act 2011, planning and regeneration (the first National Planning Policy Framework) and local government and fire service procurement and pensions. He was subsequently Vice Chairman of the Conservative Party for Local Government.

In 2015 he was elected on a cross-party basis as Chair of the Justice Select Committee, which scrutinises the work of the Ministry of Justice and of the Law Officers Department and their agencies, including the prison and probation services, the courts and tribunals service, the Crown Prosecution Service and the Serious Fraud Office.

He is an officer of several All-Party Parliamentary Groups at Westminster, including those for Gibraltar, London, and Wholesale Financial Markets. He has also served on the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. He was knighted for political; services in the 2020 New Year Honours list.

He has experience as a Non-Executive Director in both the private and public sectors, including chairing the Risk Management Committee of a Health Authority.

Sir Bob regularly broadcasts, writes and speaks at conferences, in the UK and overseas, on political, legal and business issues.

Sir Bob Neill said "I am delighted to join the team at GreenBank Capital, and look forward to working with them to develop new and exciting projects in established and emerging sectors, welding together innovative business models, developing technologies and established expertise to help meet the commercial, environmental and social challenges of the future."

Terry Pullen, CEO of GreenBank said "We feel Sir Bob's appointment is a huge vote of confidence and adds credibility to our vision for GreenBank Capital's future. His vast legal, commercial and political experience, along with his professionally honed media talent, will immediately deliver broader expertise and options for us to communicate our progress and interact with existing & new shareholders."

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a publicly traded company that has a flexible low-cost overhead structure designed to maximize profitability. Our management are based in Toronto and London and are used to working across borders remotely. GreenBank invests in multi-sector undervalued public and private growth companies focused on building consistent capital appreciation for its shareholders. Our model of remote working, utilizing dynamic office space and flexible contracts - rather than large, fixed costs - establishes GreenBank as a global business for the future.

GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:GBC), the Frankfurt Boerse ( FRA:2TL, Financial) and on the OTC Markets in the USA (OTC PINK:GRNBF).

For further information, please contact:

Terry Pullen, CEO GreenBank Capital

Tel: +44 (0)7831 402 38

Email: [email protected].

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of GreenBank Capital Inc., the raising of additional capital believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information 14 because Greenbank can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Greenbank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: GreenBank Capital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/734110/Greenbank-Announces-Sir-Bob-Neill-To-Join-Board-Of-Directors



