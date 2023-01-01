WiSA to Demonstrate a Wireless 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Platform Powered by WiSA DS Technology at CES 2023

WiSA+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, will demonstrate a new Dolby Atmos soundbar system platform for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 5-7. The platform, powered by WiSA+DS+technology, is designed to allow WiSA member brands to create soundbar systems with four channels of true up-firing Dolby Atmos sound at velocity retail price points as low as $499 and be in market as early as Q3 2023.

The platform has integrated WiSA’s DS technology into a 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos wireless soundbar system featuring a total of ten audio channels, five of which are wireless. The five wireless audio channels include two rear channels and two rear up-firing front Dolby Atmos channels as well as a wireless subwoofer. The embedded WiSA DS technology requires only a single transmitter in the soundbar component, and single transmitters in the subwoofer and rear channel speakers, to send and receive all audio channels. The system components connect wirelessly with ease to deliver immersive sound at an affordable price point for consumers.

WiSA DS is the second multichannel wireless audio technology created by WiSA Technologies and is engineered for closed, high-performance systems. It transmits up to five channels of uncompressed 16-bit 48kHz sound over a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network it creates. Ideal for soundbar systems, the technology delivers quality, performance and affordability. With the proliferation of Dolby Atmos content and the continued growth of the soundbar market, WiSA Technologies anticipates strong adoption of WiSA DS and expects to enter the market with its technology by Q3 2023.

“We are extremely excited about the advancements our team has made with WiSA DS, especially with respect to delivering unrivaled wireless audio transmission at a low cost for the soundbar market,” said Brett Moyer, President and CEO of WiSA Technologies. “We look forward to playing a key role in this growing market and facilitating Dolby Atmos experiences for more people around the world.”

Schedule a product demonstration at CES 2023 in Las Vegas (January 5 – 7)

WiSA Technologies is demonstrating the soundbar system in Las Vegas at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center. Contact James Cheng ([email protected]) to schedule an appointment. For more information on WiSA Technologies, visit www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA® (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

About WiSA Association

WiSA® educates, evangelizes, and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by WiSA Technologies Inc., WiSA Association engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC, which operates the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a wholly owned subsidiary of WiSA Technologies Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

© 2023 WiSA Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. WiSA Technologies, Inc. and the WiSA Technologies, Inc. logo are trademarks of WiSA Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, and SoundSend are registered trademarks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding revenue growth, production, stores and launches, and ease of use of apps and the ability of those apps to operate with the systems of different manufacturers, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties impacting WiSA Technologies’ business, including current macroeconomic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; our inability to predict or measure supply chain disruptions (including disruptions impacting our technology partners) resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and other drivers; our ability to predict the timing of design wins entering production and the potential future revenue associated with our design wins; our rate of growth; our ability to predict direct and indirect customer demand for our existing and future products and to secure adequate manufacturing capacity; our ability to hire, retain and motivate employees; the effects of competition, including price competition within our industry segment; technological, regulatory and legal developments that uniquely or disproportionately impact our industry segment; developments in the economy and financial markets and other risks detailed from time to time in WiSA Technologies’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

