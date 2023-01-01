WiSA+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, will demonstrate a new Dolby Atmos soundbar system platform for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 5-7. The platform, powered by WiSA+DS+technology, is designed to allow WiSA member brands to create soundbar systems with four channels of true up-firing Dolby Atmos sound at velocity retail price points as low as $499 and be in market as early as Q3 2023.

The platform has integrated WiSA’s DS technology into a 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos wireless soundbar system featuring a total of ten audio channels, five of which are wireless. The five wireless audio channels include two rear channels and two rear up-firing front Dolby Atmos channels as well as a wireless subwoofer. The embedded WiSA DS technology requires only a single transmitter in the soundbar component, and single transmitters in the subwoofer and rear channel speakers, to send and receive all audio channels. The system components connect wirelessly with ease to deliver immersive sound at an affordable price point for consumers.

WiSA DS is the second multichannel wireless audio technology created by WiSA Technologies and is engineered for closed, high-performance systems. It transmits up to five channels of uncompressed 16-bit 48kHz sound over a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network it creates. Ideal for soundbar systems, the technology delivers quality, performance and affordability. With the proliferation of Dolby Atmos content and the continued growth of the soundbar market, WiSA Technologies anticipates strong adoption of WiSA DS and expects to enter the market with its technology by Q3 2023.

“We are extremely excited about the advancements our team has made with WiSA DS, especially with respect to delivering unrivaled wireless audio transmission at a low cost for the soundbar market,” said Brett Moyer, President and CEO of WiSA Technologies. “We look forward to playing a key role in this growing market and facilitating Dolby Atmos experiences for more people around the world.”

Schedule a product demonstration at CES 2023 in Las Vegas (January 5 – 7)

WiSA Technologies is demonstrating the soundbar system in Las Vegas at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center. Contact James Cheng ([email protected]) to schedule an appointment. For more information on WiSA Technologies, visit www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA® (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

About WiSA Association

WiSA® educates, evangelizes, and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by WiSA Technologies Inc., WiSA Association engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC, which operates the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a wholly owned subsidiary of WiSA Technologies Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

