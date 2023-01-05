Reyna Silver Completes Medicine Springs Option Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC and HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Reyna Silver Corp. (

TSXV:RSLV, Financial)(OTCQX:RSNVF, Financial)(FRA:4ZC, Financial) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted the Company's acquisition agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Medicine Springs Project located in Nevada, USA (the "Medicine Springs Project"), and the Company has closed the acquisition of the option interest.

"Initial drilling continues to increase our confidence in Medicine Springs, and we are very pleased to complete the acquisition of 100% interest in the Medicine Springs Project," said Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO of Reyna Silver. "After recognizing a major system during our visit to Medicine Springs, we quadrupled our land holdings. Subsequent work only confirmed our confidence in the project. We look forward to releasing results from the first four holes of our Phase 1 Drilling Campaign in early Q1 and continuing to explore there in 2023."

For further details regarding the acquisition agreement, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 15, 2022.

Click the LINK TO THE 360 VIEW MODULE of Medicine Springs Project to virtually explore the exciting aspects of the area.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Reyna Silver Corp.

Jorge Ramiro Monroy

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information, Please Contact:
Jorge Ramiro Monroy, Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
www.reynasilver.com

About Reyna Silver Corp.

Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSLV) is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company focused on exploring for high-grade, district-scale silver deposits in Mexico and USA.

The Company's principal properties are the Guigui and Batopilas Properties in Chihuahua, Mexico. Guigui covers the interpreted source area for the Santa Eulalia Carbonate Replacement District (CRD) and Batopilas covers most of Mexico's historically highest-grade silver system. The Company also has an option to acquire 100% of the Medicine Springs property in Nevada, USA, as well as the early stage La Durazno and Matilde and La Reyna mineral properties in Mexico.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Reyna Silver Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734109/Reyna-Silver-Completes-Medicine-Springs-Option-Acquisition

