SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics ( SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, announced today results from a project in collaboration with global biotechnology leader CSL (ASX: CSL), confirming that SAB’s DiversitAb™ platform can generate functional fully-human anti-idiotype polyclonal antibodies that can effectively target and neutralize autoantibodies associated with autoimmune diseases.



Autoantibodies are immune system proteins that can mistakenly target the body’s own organs and tissues. Autoantibodies can target almost every part of the body and are found in a wide range of autoimmune diseases, such as lupus, autoimmune hepatitis, aplastic anemia, and rheumatoid arthritis among many others. In this project with CSL, SAB’s DiversitAb™ platform used a specific autoantibody associated with neuromyelitis optica (NMO) to successfully develop a functional and diverse anti-idiotype polyclonal antibody treatment that was able to bind to the NMO antibody and neutralize it in vitro and in vivo.

“The promising results from this platform capabilities project are an important step in developing a scalable, effective and fully-human anti-idiotype therapeutic for people living with autoimmune disorders that are in need of treatment options,” said Eddie Sullivan, co-founder, President & CEO of SAB Biotherapeutics. “The unique capabilities of our transchromosomic cows and DiversitAb™ platform continue to prove the power of polyclonals to address complex and very difficult to treat autoimmune diseases.”

Anti-idiotypic polyclonal antibodies are highly specialized antibodies that bind to other antibodies specifically “bad acting” antibodies associated with many autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes, NMO or systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

“As the scientific community begins to better understand the varying and complex nature of autoimmune disorders, it is important we research and develop therapies to provide robust efficacy against multiple autoantibodies driving an autoimmune disease,” said Alexandra Kropotova, MD, Chief Medical Officer of SAB Biotherapeutics. “Often, multiple autoantibodies are responsible for an autoimmune response, and our DiversitAb™ platform has proven its ability to create an ‘antidote’ antibody treatment that can "disarm” those harmful autoantibodies without a broad immunosuppressive effect — having implications across a wide variety of autoimmune diseases.”

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of powerful and proprietary immunotherapeutic polyclonal human antibodies to treat and prevent infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders. Our development programs include infectious diseases resulting from outbreaks and pandemics, as well as immunological, gastroenterological, and respiratory diseases that have significant mortality and health impacts on immune compromised patients. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop Transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™. Our versatile DiversitAb™ platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal immunotherapies without the need for human donors. SAB currently has multiple drug development programs underway and collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies. For more information on SAB, visit: https://www.SAb.bio/ and follow SAB on Twitter and LinkedIn .

