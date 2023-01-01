NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Emergent Health Corp. (OTC PINK:EMGE), a curator, developer and marketer of products in the Regenerative Health Space reported revenues for the quarter ending December 31st, 2022, of approximately $408,000 compared to revenues of approximately $185,000 for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, representing an increase of over 100% on a quarter-to-quarter basis. The financial statement is due to be filed with OTC Markets on/or before March 31st, 2023, at which time it can be viewed in its entirety.

The global regenerative medicine market size was valued at USD $20.04 billion in 2021 and is predicted to be worth around USD $125.54 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2030. Stem cell therapy is one of the most revolutionary applications of regenerative medicine in the real-world scenario. Stem cell therapy encourages the repair response of ailing, dysfunctional or wounded tissue by means of stem cells or their byproducts. It is the next big thing in organ transplantation and makes use of cells in the place of donor organs, that are limited in stock. Scientists cultivate stem cells in a laboratory. These stem cells are operated to specialize into particular cells, such as blood cells, heart muscle or nerve cells. The specific cells can then be implanted into an individual. Stem cells have the capability to build all tissue in the human body, therefore have great possibility for future healing uses in tissue repair and regeneration.

Jim Morrison, Former President of L'Oréal and current CEO of Emergent stated, "We are very proud of the strides made by Evolutionary Biologics in the Fourth Quarter of 2022. The company's growth has been dramatic and will continue to be that way. Calendar year 2023 will be full of new products and new services especially in the aesthetics category".

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent curates, develops and sells products in the Regenerative Health Space. Its products comprise of ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through Content Based Shopping using Influencers to position products in their produced content throughout the United States and Internationally. Its subsidiaries; PharmaZu, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy and Pet Wellness using Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses; Regen BioWellness, is a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields. Evolutionary Biologics, is a new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: bring cutting edge regenerative products to the medical community. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. For more information, please visit Emergent's Website and Social Media on TwitterandLinkedin.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your veterinarian and/or family doctor.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jim Morrison, CEO

Website

[email protected]

SOURCE: Emergent Health Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/734098/Emergent-Reports-Revenues-of-Approximately-408000-for-the-Quarter-Ended-December-31st-2022-as-Compared-to-Approximately-185000-for-the-Quarter-Ended-September-30-2022-an-Increase-of-Over-100



