TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / ARway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is disrupting the Augmented Reality Wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. ARway is bringing many new technologies together into one platform including; AI, AR, ML, LIDAR digital twins, 3D models and more. Spatial computing is gaining momentum due to major investments from Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and others and is widely considered to be the new dominant platform for building and navigating the metaverse. ARway is pleased to announce a significant upgrade to its spatial computing Software Developer Kit (SDK) with the release of version 2.0. Launching the SDK and its latest updates contributes to the expansion of ARway as a major player in the spatial computing and wayfinding market.

The launch of the version V2.0 SDK marks the completion of the last major component of the AR wayfinding and spatial computing platform. The full ARway platform offering consists of the ARway app - for spatial mapping, The Creator Portal - for content management and analytics, and The ARwayKit SDK - for custom apps and integrations. The ARway SDK is being offered as a SaaS platform or can be used in limited ways for free with the ARway watermark.

Evan Gappelberg ARway CEO comments, "We believe that spatial computing is where the internet was in the mid 1990's and that it's the next big advancement in computing technology. Today's V2 SDK release is loaded with major technological advancements including Occlusion, Persistent localization, dynamic wayfinding and much more."

He continues, "I couldn't be more excited about the work that our team is doing as we are pushing the limits of what's possible in the metaverse with AR wayfinding in a no-code beaconless spatial computing platform".

Download the Mobile App

Apple iOs - click here

Google Play Store - click here

The ARwayKit SDK V.2.0 out-of-box features include:

Platform economies: Seamless integration with Creator Portal and ARway app.

Seamless integration with Creator Portal and ARway app. Easy Setup: Samplescene and multiple tutorials.

Samplescene and multiple tutorials. Seamless Integration: REST APIs that work with any device.

REST APIs that work with any device. Cross-platform: Capable of running on both Android and iOS.

Capable of running on both Android and iOS. Persistent: Localization for AR experiences anchored in place.

Localization for AR experiences anchored in place. Occlusion: Occlusion of AR Content with objects and humans

Occlusion of AR Content with objects and humans Intelligent wayfinding: Dynamic AR navigation and guidance.

Dynamic AR navigation and guidance. Customization: Customize experiences with interactive elements.

Customize experiences with interactive elements. Privacy Focused: Built from the ground with customer and user privacy in mind.

Built from the ground with customer and user privacy in mind. Analytics: Optimize with actionable data.

The ARwayKit SDK V.2.0 enables developers and major brands to seamlessly bring the game changing technology of ARway's spatial computing platform directly into their apps. The next generation Augmented Reality enhanced user experience provided by ARway can be branded, customized, and tailored for industry-specific use cases and take existing 2D mobile applications into the metaverse with 3D content and AR wayfinding.

V2.0 SDK benefits include:

Increasing Customer Lifetime Value (CLV), as embedding the ARway SDK into their apps enables customers to benefit from the AR wayfinding and spatial computing capabilities, without having to invest money and resources to build them out in-house

as embedding the ARway SDK into their apps enables customers to benefit from the AR wayfinding and spatial computing capabilities, without having to invest money and resources to build them out in-house Increasing customer adoption and retention rate , as leveraging the ARway SDK significantly improves customers' developers experience and allows them to launch their apps faster to market

, as leveraging the ARway SDK significantly improves customers' developers experience and allows them to launch their apps faster to market Growing ARway's end-user base exponentially , as customers' platform end users ultimately become the end-users of the SDK

, as customers' platform end users ultimately become the end-users of the SDK Growing ARway's market share, as the SDK ultimately becomes a component of any platform/app it gets embedded into within the corresponding industry

as the SDK ultimately becomes a component of any platform/app it gets embedded into within the corresponding industry Standardizing the user experience for all customers and ensuring their access to the latest features and updates

and ensuring their access to the latest features and updates Generating revenue, by enabling customers to market products and services by leveraging the SDK

Some of ARway's applications include:

In-store Retail: Product wayfinding to shelves and storage for customers and staff by integrating inventory management systems and planograms to provide an in-store digital concierge to customers.

Product wayfinding to shelves and storage for customers and staff by integrating inventory management systems and planograms to provide an in-store digital concierge to customers. Shopping Malls: Spatial marketing campaigns and targeted advertising to visitors while wayfinding by integrating marketing automation and loyalty management systems.

Spatial marketing campaigns and targeted advertising to visitors while wayfinding by integrating marketing automation and loyalty management systems. Hospitals: Provide personalized wayfinding to appointments for patients by integrating appointment booking systems

Provide personalized wayfinding to appointments for patients by integrating appointment booking systems Real Estate: AR-powered property showings that empower prospective tenants and buyers to tour the property independently without a realtor, while still receiving all the necessary information via audio annotation and AR hotspots.

AR-powered property showings that empower prospective tenants and buyers to tour the property independently without a realtor, while still receiving all the necessary information via audio annotation and AR hotspots. Stadiums: Augmented reality navigation from the car to the seat with wayfinding anywhere in the arena, sponsored activations and ads in the airspace, AR treasure hunts, AR Hall of Fame, and more!

Augmented reality navigation from the car to the seat with wayfinding anywhere in the arena, sponsored activations and ads in the airspace, AR treasure hunts, AR Hall of Fame, and more! Tradeshows: Personalized wayfinding to event attendees by integrating event exhibitor and session scheduling systems. Lead tracking and sponsored content by integrating with event management and CRM systems.

Personalized wayfinding to event attendees by integrating event exhibitor and session scheduling systems. Lead tracking and sponsored content by integrating with event management and CRM systems. And continuing to uncover new uses cases and features

Customers with an existing user base in their mobile apps are combining the location intelligence generated by ARway with their proprietary user data to improve services, enhance visitor experience as well as monetizing their facilities through programmatic and targeted marketing activations.

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai



For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Julia Viola

[email protected]



ARway Corporation

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

About ARway Corp

ARway is a no-code spatial computing platform for the real-world Metaverse. It enables AR-enhanced indoor navigation and wayfinding solutions for large, multi-purpose venues enabled by marker-based tracking using QR codes. Visitors can access a venue map by scanning a QR code with their smartphone upon entering the venue to navigate to any Point of Interest (POI) with step by step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way.

The ARway offering has an unlimited number of use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, consisting of indoor navigation with AR activations to improve the visitor experience in large and complex spaces. With value propositions spanning multiple industries and use cases, ARway leverages Nextech's 3D/AR technology solutions to new substantial markets, for use by creators, brands, and companies.

The ARway Platform Includes:

Web Creator Platform



The Web-Based Creator Platform provides 'advanced' authoring capabilities compared to the mobile app, including the ability for creators to upload their own OBJ/GLB files, and create their own 3D objects. Placing content in a large area using only mobile app required the user to physically be in the specific location which was unscalable. The web studio allows the user to place and author content remotely and at scale.

Mobile App

With the ARway mobile app, anyone can spatially map their location within minutes using their smartphone, and populate it with interactive 3D content, augmented reality wayfinding, audio, text, images, and more. Nextech AR provides several pre-loaded 3D objects which creators can leverage to populate their metaverse.

Download the Mobile App

Apple iOs - click here

Google Play Store - click here

ARwayKit SDK

The Software Development Kit contains code libraries and API information that allows developers to build their own white label & private label mobile apps on both iOs and Android leveraging ARway's technology and creator tools to build AR wayfinding and spatial experiences. Creators will be able to develop white label and private label apps and access ARway APIs to author maps using the Web Creator Portal. The SDK features the latest and greatest of the ARway mobile app.

Nextech AR Solutions

On October 26, 2022, ARway Corp. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2). Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech AR Solutions is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARItize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech AR, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway Corp. will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: ARway Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/734070/ARway-Corp-Announces-Major-SDK-Upgrades-to-Its-Spatial-Computing-Platform-for-AR-Wayfinding-in-the-Metaverse



