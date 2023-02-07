Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its fourth quarter 2022 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling +1 (800) 225-9448 (US) or +1 (203) 518-9708 (INTL) (ID # XYLQ422) or by visiting Investors+Events+%7C+Xylem+US.

A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors+Events+%7C+Xylem+US and via telephone from February 7, 2023, 1:00 p.m. (ET) until February 14, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (ET).The telephone replay will be available at +1 (800) 388-6509 or +1 (402) 220-1111.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.2 billion in 2021. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

