Parsons' Unleashing The Future Of Military Cyber Infrastructure Company Wins DARPA SMOKE Contract

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CENTREVILLE, Va., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (: PSN) announced today that the company’s BlackHorse Solutions subsidiary won a $12 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for a research project under the Signature Management using Operational Knowledge and Environments (SMOKE) program. The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract represents new work for the company and was secured through a competitive acquisition process.

As cyber networks are under persistent threat from malicious cyber actors, Parsons will develop data-driven tools to automate the planning and execution of threat-emulated cyber infrastructure needed for network security assessments under the SMOKE program.

“Our offensive and defensive cyberspace operations combine leading edge technical innovations, mission planning and automation solutions, cyber threat intelligence, and advanced cyber threat hunting and incident response to protect networks and enhance mission effectiveness,” said Mike Kushin, Parsons’ executive vice president of high consequence missions. “We look forward to advancing DARPA’s mission through a comprehensive, converged offering of technologies and tools that expose and enable system and network vulnerabilities to anticipate and neutralize threats across the multi-domain battlespace.”

The SMOKE program will explore the development of data-driven tools to automate the discovery of distinguishable patterns of sophisticated cyber threat infrastructure, while prototyping components that enable red teams to plan, build, and deploy cyber infrastructure that is informed by machine-readable signatures of sophisticated cyber threats to anticipate network defenders’ readiness.

Parsons’ high consequence missions sector delivers disruptive digital capabilities and products that address next-generation military, intelligence, and space operations for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community and accelerate the warfighter’s decision chain in the joint multi-domain battlespace. The company operates in every aspect of the multi-domain battlespace and addresses emerging threats by fusing technologies across the now-connected warfighting domains (land, air, sea, space, cyberspace) and incorporating information operations, intelligence, data analytics, electronic warfare, multi-echelon command and control, and kinetic operations.

To learn more about how Parsons is transforming the cyber battlespace, please visit https://www.parsons.com/markets/cyber/.

About Parsons
Parsons (: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, C5ISR, transportation, environmental remediation, and water/wastewater treatment. Our solutions around the globe help make the world safer, healthier, and more connected Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions and/or findings expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as representing the official views or policies of the Department of Defense or the U.S. Government.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited

Media Contact:
Angie Benfield
+1 803.334.5277
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 703.775.6191
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyNDEyMiM1MzM5OTI0IzIxODYzOTk=
Parsons-Services-Company.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.