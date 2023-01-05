Constellation Brands Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

VICTOR, N.Y., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, reported today its third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Newlands, and Chief Financial Officer, Garth Hankinson, on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET. Visit ir.cbrands.com to locate information for joining the conference call or a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
At Constellation Brands (: STZ), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It’s what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, our fine wine and craft spirits brands, including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey, and our premium wine brands such as Meiomi, and Kim Crawford.

But we won’t stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what’s Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 / [email protected]
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / [email protected]		Joseph Suarez 773-551-4397 / [email protected]
Snehal Shah 847-385-4940 / [email protected]
David Paccapaniccia 585-282-7227 / [email protected]

A PDF containing our Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results and full financial tables is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/46cd57db-43d7-4f51-832b-18c02ca1d755

