LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Marelli, a leading Tier 1 global automotive supplier, has selected the BlackBerry QNX® Acoustics Management Platform (AMP) as part of its enhanced in-car audio experience within software-defined vehicles. MInD-Xp, the company's next Cockpit DCU platform, will be demonstrated at CES 2023.

Expanding the companies' seven-year collaboration, Marelli will deploy the QNX® Acoustics Management Platform (AMP) and QNX® Hypervisor® to significantly improve voice command accuracy and reduce unwanted echo and background noise that can spoil hands-free communications in the car. The Active Sounds Design module within the QNX AMP will also support creation of individual sound zones, voice recognition across multiple zones within the vehicle, and active noise cancellation for a better managed acoustic experience and a more relaxing journey.

"Echoing, background noise interference and poor sound quality have long plagued hands-free communications from in-car audio systems," said John Wall, SVP and Head, BlackBerry QNX. "With the rise of software-defined vehicles, the industry now has the tools to tackle these irritations and create a better, more enjoyable environment. This is another stride in our long-term collaboration with Marelli to reinvent the journey experience for motoring consumers using intelligent next generation cockpit technology."

"Once again, we're employing the proven capabilities of the BlackBerry QNX platform to address the challenges and opportunities of the auto industry's transformation to the software-defined vehicle," said Yannick Hoyau, VP – Engineering & Innovation Electronic Systems at Marelli. "Our continued relationship is testimony to not only the commercial value of our combined vision, but also our shared commitment to empower the future of connected cars with secure, safe, and innovative technologies."

BlackBerry and Marelli began co-developing embedded cockpit systems for four major Chinese automakers in 2016. In 2018, the two companies extended the collaboration to utilize the QNX® Platform for Digital Cockpits in Marelli's Electronic Systems Cockpit and Digital Cluster solution and, in 2022, Marelli adopted the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and BlackBerry QNX® Hypervisor to power its Cockpit Domain Controller.

The collaboration with Marelli is the latest application of BlackBerry QNX intelligent cockpit technology platform to deliver an advanced, intuitive acoustic experience in the connected vehicle. Recent announcements include selection by Dayin Technologies to develop acoustic solutions for Great Wall Motors' premium, next-generation vehicles.

Marelli will be demonstrating the new MInD-Xp cockpit platform at CES, January 5-7, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV at the Wynn Hotel in Latour Ballrooms 5 & 6.

BlackBerry's full suite of automotive offerings will be demonstrated at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit BlackBerry at Booth #4025 in the West Hall.

For more information on how BlackBerry QNX can help with building the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: BlackBerry.QNX.com.

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

