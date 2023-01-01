Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. ( ROIC) will issue financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call, click on the following link (ten minutes prior to the call) to register: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb65c0bdd569b4cc59cbcd8cdabf2c8cc

Once registered, participants will have the option of: 1) dialing in from their phone (using a PIN); or 2) clicking the “Call Me” option to receive an automated call directly to their phone.

The live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bja5jezf

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible up to one year on the company’s Investor Relations Events & Presentations page: https://investor.roicreit.com/events-presentations

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. ( ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2022, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net.

When used herein, the words "believes," "anticipates," "projects," "should," "estimates," "expects," “guidance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements with the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21F of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results of ROIC to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information regarding such risks and factors is described in ROIC's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available at: www.roireit.net.

