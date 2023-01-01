Cardio+Diagnostics+Holdings+Inc (Nasdaq: CDIO), a leading precision cardiovascular diagnostics company, and Healing Sanctuary Clinic, a leading medical practice serving health-forward consumers in Idaho, today announced the availability of Cardio Diagnostics’ Epi+Gen CHD test in Idaho.

As a result of this partnership, Cardio Diagnostics’ Epi+Gen CHD test, which combines epigenetics, genetics, high-throughput computing, and AI to identify those at risk for coronary heart disease, will now be available to eligible patients.

Strategic collaborations between forward-thinking provider organizations and innovative biotechnology companies create knowledge-sharing opportunities that can accelerate the adoption of new medical technologies to supplement current practices and positively impact the well-being of patients.

Dr. Jeffrey Baker, the founder of Healing Sanctuary Clinic, noted that “precision diagnostic tests like Epi+Gen CHD often are the key to ensuring that we are being effective in helping improve the health outcomes of our patients.”

“Cardio Diagnostics is committed to reducing the burden of heart disease by partnering with providers such as Dr. Baker and Healing Sanctuary Clinic, who are committed to leveraging evidence-based, innovative tests to help improve the overall health and wellness of their patients,” shared Cardio Diagnostics CEO, Meesha Dogan, Ph.D.

Through this partnership between Healing Sanctuary Clinic and Cardio Diagnostics to make Epi+Gen CHD available to eligible patients in Idaho, the two organizations are excited to address their mutual goal of decreasing the incidence of heart disease among Americans.

About The Healing Sanctuary

The Healing Sanctuary clinic is a collaboration of health care practitioners dedicated to integrating the highest standard of conventional, complementary, and alternative medicine, nurturing intrinsic healing in the whole person, body, mind, and spirit. The practice offers a new paradigm of patient-centered health care dedicated to furthering evidence-based research and education in integrative and functional medicine. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fhealingsanctuary.clinic%2F.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is a biotechnology company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic EngineTM (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for enabling improved prevention, early detection, and assists in the treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

