9 minutes ago
%3Cb%3Ebluebird+bio%2C+Inc%3C%2Fb%3E. (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced that Andrew Obenshain, chief executive officer, bluebird bio, will present a corporate update at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 7:30AM PT.

To access the live webcast of bluebird bio’s presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the bluebird bio website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bluebirdbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the bluebird bio website for 30 days following the event.

About bluebird bio, Inc.

bluebird bio is pursuing curative gene therapies to give patients and their families more bluebird days.

With a dedicated focus on severe genetic diseases, bluebird has industry-leading programs for sickle cell disease, β-thalassemia and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and is advancing research to apply new technologies to these and other diseases. We custom design each of our therapies to address the underlying cause of disease and have developed in-depth and effective analytical methods to understand the safety of our lentiviral vector technologies and drive the field of gene therapy forward.

Founded in 2010, bluebird has the largest and deepest ex-vivo gene therapy data set in the world—setting the standard for the industry. Today, bluebird continues to forge new paths, combining our real-world experience with a deep commitment to patient communities and a people-centric culture that attracts and grows a diverse flock of dedicated birds.

bluebird bio is a registered trademarks of bluebird bio, Inc. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including statements regarding upcoming events and presentations. Such forward-looking statements are based on historical performance and current expectations and projections about the Company’s future goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond the Company’s control and could cause the Company’s future goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect bluebird bio’s business, particularly those identified in the risk factors discussion in bluebird bio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by sit subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the efficacy and safety results from the Company’s prior and ongoing clinical trials will not continue or be seen in the commercial treatment context; the risk that additional insertional oncogenic or other safety events associated with lentiviral vector, drug product, or myeloablation will be discovered or reported over time; the risk that the results of ongoing or future studies, including LTF-304, may fail to support full approval of SKYSONA and, if not, additional studies may be required; the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate price and reimbursement for any approved products; the risk that the Company may encounter delays in the initiation of its commercial operations in the United States; the risk that the Company is not able to activate Qualified Treatment centers (QTCs) on the timeframe that it expects; the risk that the QTCs experience delays in their ability to enroll or treat patients; the risk that the Company experiences delays in establishing operational readiness across its supply chain following approval to support treatment in the commercial context; and the risk that any one or more of the Company’s product candidates will not be successfully developed, approved by the FDA or commercialized. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release and except as otherwise required by applicable law, bluebird bio undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005532/en/

