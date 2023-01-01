SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (: ROP) announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, ended December 31, 2022, will be released before the market opens on Friday, January 27, 2023. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on Friday, January 27, 2023. The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 844-750-4898 (US/Canada) or +1 412-317-5294, using confirmation number 10174098. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper’s website prior to the start of the call.



About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess free cash flow toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com .