RXO (NYSE: RXO) has won Dow’s Above and Beyond Award for the stellar work of its managed transportation team throughout the summer of 2022. Over a six-week period in June and July, RXO worked swiftly to manage Dow’s operations at a shared warehouse facility in Louisville, KY – tracking inventory, processing bills, managing inbound and outbound deliveries and guiding a warehouse management system conversion.

Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer at RXO, said, “We’re thrilled to be recognized by such a distinguished customer for going above and beyond to provide mission-critical support under a tight timeframe. We pride ourselves on acting as an extension of our customers and solving complex supply chain issues under any condition.”

RXO was recently recognized by Dow for environmental stewardship and received the company’s 2020 Sustainability Award for road transportation.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO is primarily driven by a tech-enabled truck brokerage and also offers complementary solutions for managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with more than 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company has more than 7,000 employees and is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

