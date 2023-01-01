Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ( NYSE:ICE, Financial), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

“A radically different picture for natural gas was formed last year, with the U.S. now a leading supplier of much needed LNG to Europe, while interest rate derivative markets proved critical in 2022 to investors needing to manage inflation and reactions from Central Banks in a way not seen for a generation,” said Ben Jackson, President at ICE. “Across asset classes, our customers rely on the liquidity of ICE’s markets, and the transparency of price formation and discovery we provide, to manage their risk exposures, and by successfully doing that, protecting end consumers around the world.”

Highlights include:

Total average daily volume 1 (ADV) up 12% y/y in December and up 6% y/y in 2022

(ADV) up 12% y/y in December and up 6% y/y in 2022 Energy open interest (OI) up 5% y/y Total Natural Gas OI up 15% y/y; ADV up 25% y/y in December, up 13% y/y in 4Q22 and up 17% y/y in 2022 North American natural gas OI up 25% y/y; ADV up 45% y/y in December, up 28% y/y in 4Q22 and up 24% y/y in 2022

Total Ags & Metals OI up 3% y/y; ADV up 17% y/y in December, up 18% y/y in 4Q22 and up 5% y/y in 2022 Sugar OI up 4% y/y; ADV up 27% y/y in December, up 30% y/y in 4Q22 and up 5% y/y in 2022 Cocoa OI up 14% y/y; ADV up 17% y/y in December, up 19% y/y in 4Q22 and up 19% y/y in 2022 Cotton OI up 12% y/y; ADV up 14% y/y in December, up 9% y/y in 4Q22 and up 7% y/y in 2022

Total Financials 1 ADV up 30% y/y in December and up 19% y/y in 2022 Total Interest Rate 1 ADV up 46% y/y in December and up 20% y/y in 2022 Euribor OI up 21% y/y; ADV up 87% y/y in December, up 27% y/y in 4Q22 and up 66% y/y in 2022 Equity Indices ADV up 10% y/y in 4Q22 and up 15% y/y in 2022 MSCI ADV up 12% y/y in 4Q22 and up 19% y/y in 2022 FTSE ADV up 7% y/y in 4Q22 and up 7% y/y in 2022

ADV up 30% y/y in December and up 19% y/y in 2022 NYSE cash equities ADV up 6% y/y in 4Q22 and up 4% y/y in 2022

NYSE equity options ADV up 6% y/y in 2022

Other items:

OTC & Other revenues are expected to be approximately $100 million in 4Q’22. Relative to 3Q’22 the decrease is primarily due to lower collateral balances at ICE clearinghouses and lower regulatory fees.

Note:

1ADV has been adjusted to reflect a common contract size between SONIA and legacy Sterling for comparison purposes.

