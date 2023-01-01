XTM Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech creator of disruptive payment innovations and staff management solutions specifically for service industries including hospitality, personal care and service staff today announced that December’s Gross Dollar Value (“GDV”), a non-IFRS metric the Company monitors to track performance increased sharply during the month of December to $50.4 mm up 14.4% from the previous month.

The Company added almost 100 new locations (doors) during the month of December and 1,000 additional wallet holders. Ancillary revenue streams were piloted through the introduction of ‘Budget Insights’, the early version of what will be a robust in-app subscription-based and gamified budgeting tool. The beta generated more than 1,000 opt-ins within the first two weeks of launch. In addition, the company continues to see subscriptions increase on its tip and gratuity management tool that was officially launched in 2022. With the success of these new revenue generating features, the Company will continue to roll-out several new Client and Today user services and features, including automated staff management/time and attendance.

“We provide today’s update with confidence,” said Marilyn Schaffer, Founder and CEO. “With our growing momentum, increased revenue streams and new business in the United States that includes staffing agencies, time and attendance, payroll and POS integrations, we are increasingly bullish about our ability to sustain our growth while reducing our burn,” Marilyn added. “In the interim, we are actively assessing efficient US go-to-market solutions within which our unique EWA business profile fits.”

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space, helping businesses and service workers in the hospitality and personal care space disseminate and access earned wages and gratuities. XTM's Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of restaurants, salons and staff across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist and its technology is used by Restaurants and Salons at no charge to automate and expedite worker payouts and eliminate cash from their ecosystems. XTM's Today solution drives enterprise value with efficiency and a bespoke user experience designed specifically for restaurateurs and personal care services.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the “forward-looking statements”), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance or results, since it involves risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Some of the factors on which the forward-looking statements are premised include (but are not limited to) the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the completion of the private placement, the receipt of the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the lack of material changes to general economic, market and business conditions. The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005601/en/