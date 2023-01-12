MKS Instruments to Participate in 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. ( MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, announced today that Seth Bagshaw, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. (EST).

A live webcast of the session will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.mks.com/ and a replay of the event will be available for a limited time thereafter.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed and feature enhancement for optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Ryzhik
Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: 978.557.5180
Email: [email protected]

Press Relations: 
Bill Casey
Senior Director, Marketing Communications 
Telephone: 630.995.6384 
Email:  [email protected]

Tom Davies / Jeremy Fielding 
Kekst CNC
Emails: [email protected] / [email protected]

