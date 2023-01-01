Wejo Adopts Microsoft Connected Fleets Reference Architecture

1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Wejo+Group+Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in Smart Mobility for Good™ and cloud and software solutions for connected, electric and autonomous vehicle data, today announced an extended collaboration with Microsoft through the adoption of the Microsoft Connected Fleets reference architecture. Wejo will be part of an ecosystem of Microsoft partners addressing the fleet management market - anticipated at $38 billion by 2024 - by helping fleet management independent software providers (ISVs), system integrators (SIs), and fleet managers go beyond limited data sets and basic dashboards to integrate fleet data into core business processes and derive actionable insights for improved business outcomes.

Microsoft Connected Fleets reference architecture enables an ecosystem of partners and partner solutions for fleet management by simplifying specialized analytics, value extraction from vehicle data, and streamlining integration with business systems. The reference architecture enhances and will streamline access to Wejo’s connected vehicle data (CVD). Wejo’s CVD is delivered in near real-time, directly from its OEM partners.

ISVs, SIs, and fleet managers will benefit by:

  • Accessing Wejo’s CVD more efficiently
  • Facilitating faster integrations with customer-specific requirements
  • Enabling integration of fleet management functions with business applications for field services
  • Simplifying the delivery of advanced analytics
  • Accelerating time-to-insights
  • Delivering fleet management capabilities without needing to retrofit hardware

“With Microsoft Connected Fleets, Wejo will expand its footprint in the Connected Fleets space while embracing Microsoft’s scalability, reliability, and agility to drive application development and shape future business strategies,” said Richard Barlow, founder and CEO of Wejo. “We’re excited to be part of the Connected Fleets interconnected ecosystem of partner solutions and work with Microsoft on better delivering the data and insights necessary to fleet customers and partners to keep their drivers safe on the road while driving efficiencies across their fleets.”

“Our goal is to transform the growing connected vehicle, fleet, and mobility market with next-generation solutions that offer faster, better quality vehicle data with lower investment. Wejo brings deep experience and expanded data and fleet management insights to Microsoft Connected Fleets,” said Sanjay Ravi, general manager, automotive, mobility, and transportation industry, Microsoft. “Wejo helps to significantly increase solution velocity and lower data acquisition cost by eliminating the need to fit new hardware to vehicles for fleet management, helping drive efficiencies and more value for customers.”

Visibility at CES 2023

Wejo will demonstrate its Smart Mobility for Good™ products and services as part of the Microsoft CES 2023 stand #6017 in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, where Microsoft Connected Fleets will be showcased. To learn more about the Connected Fleets reference architecture, visit Microsoft%26rsquo%3Bs+Automotive+Industry+Blog.

About Wejo

Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous mobility, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The Company enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from 20.1 million vehicles, of which 13.7 million were active on the platform transmitting data in near real-time, and over 87.2 billion journeys globally as of November 30, 2022, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information, and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more information, please follow this link: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wejo.com%2Fforward-looking-statements

