Frontdoor%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, announced that it has appointed Kerri Jones as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, effective December 31, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005095/en/

Kerri Jones (Photo: Business Wire)

“Kerri Jones is a highly accomplished HR and operations executive. She has a proven track record of leading teams through change that drives improved planning and execution,” said Bill Cobb, Frontdoor Chairman and CEO. “With her immense operational experience, she will be a key player in helping Frontdoor acquire top notch talent that furthers our business transformation.”

Jones most recently served at wealth management firm Waddell & Reed, Inc. as vice president of enterprise project management. In this role, she was responsible for executing and continuing to evolve processes and ensure they were aligned to corporate strategy. Among her achievements, she managed large, multi-faceted projects and programs across several business areas to include leading a $1.7 Billion acquisition of Waddell & Reed while maintaining all business operations for the company. Additionally, Jones gained deep experience in technology, successfully launching national technology products in partnership with both the business and technology organizations.

“I was attracted to Frontdoor because of its leadership, culture and the opportunity to help drive transformational change,” Jones said. “I have worked with Bill Cobb extensively. I understand his vision for transformation and how that effort must be grounded in high quality people who embrace change and understand what real transformation requires.”

Prior to Waddell & Reed, Jones served at H&R Block for over 11 years in a variety of positions, including senior operational roles that leveraged her proven leadership skills and ability to manage change. As the director of H&R Block Digital, she developed the digital roadmap for further enhancement of Block’s DIY products as well as a new virtual service offering. As the director of Block’s integration & delivery division, she oversaw a large, multi-functional team charged with ensuring products and services were fully vetted and integrated prior to delivery to frontline tax preparers. In another position as director of Block’s talent acquisition program, Jones played the central role in designing, developing and implementing several transformation initiatives, including a highly successful program that improved efficiency and effectiveness of Block’s annual on-boarding process for its 80,000 seasonal employees.

Jones graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Arts degree in early childhood education.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ an estimated 60,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With more than 50 years of home services experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by Frontdoor pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Frontdoor assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review Frontdoor's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via Frontdoor’s website at investors.frontdoorhome.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005095/en/