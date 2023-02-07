Carlisle Companies to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 7, 2023

Carlisle+Companies+Incorporated (

NYSE:CSL, Financial) will release fourth quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after the market close. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 5pm ET on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The call can be accessed via webcast, along with related materials, at www.carlisle.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations and via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll free: 844-200-6205
International: 929-526-1599
Access Code: 744530

Please dial in or access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the call.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative Building Envelope products and solutions for more energy efficient buildings. Through its building products businesses – Construction Materials (CCM) and Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT) – and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is also a leading provider of products to the Aerospace, Medical Technologies and General Industrial markets through its Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Fluid Technologies (CFT) business segments. Leveraging its culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System (COS), Carlisle has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005232/en/

