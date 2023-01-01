Funding Circle Appoints Steve Allocca U.S. Managing Director

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Funding Circle, the leading online lending platform for small business borrowers today announces Steve+Allocca has joined the company as U.S. Managing Director.

Steve, a former BlueVine, Lending Club, and PayPal executive, will lead Funding Circle U.S. through its next exciting and ambitious phase of growth and expansion. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Lisa Jacobs, Steve will play a crucial role in honing in on the meaningful opportunity that exists to serve more small business borrowers in the U.S.

"I am excited to begin the new year by joining Funding Circle, which has built a reputation over the last decade as a market leader in responsible lending practices, product innovation and attractive returns for investors,” Allocca said. “I am looking forward to working with the team to propel the U.S. business to new heights and help expand access to capital to more small businesses.”

Most recently, Steve was Chief Operating Officer at BlueVine, a small business banking provider in the U.S. He previously served as President of LendingClub, where he grew revenue, transformed the organization and expanded its product set. Before that, Steve led PayPal's multi-billion-dollar credit business, PayPal Credit, where he launched and scaled small business lending, which soon became one of PayPal's fastest-growing and most valuable businesses. Steve also held a number of senior leadership positions at Wells Fargo.

Lisa Jacobs, CEO at Funding Circle said: “I’m pleased to kick-start 2023 by welcoming Steve Allocca as our new U.S. Managing Director. He brings a wealth of fintech experience and is passionate about helping small businesses get the funding they need to win. There is a huge opportunity in the U.S. market to serve more businesses than we do today.”

Funding Circle is now operational in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. In 2022, the Company expanded its core loan proposition in the U.S. to serve super-prime businesses and launched two Lending-as-a-Service+%28LaaS%29+partnerships with Pitney Bowes and DreamSpring. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve and Bank for International Settlements also released a study concluding Funding Circle is “increasing access to capital at a lower cost for borrowers who are less likely to receive credit from traditional banks”... and “predicting future loan performance more accurately than the conventional method to credit scoring, leading to better loan performance.”

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the leading online lending platform for small business borrowers. Since 2010, Funding Circle has originated $4.1 billion to 40,000 small businesses in the U.S. and $19.4 billion to 130,000 small businesses globally.

For small businesses, Funding Circle provides a leading-edge customer experience, delivered through its technology, machine learning, and data science, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

For financial institutions, Funding Circle provides a digital end-to-end lending-as-a-service+solution enabling quicker, lower cost financing for their small business customers.

For institutional+investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market and delivers robust and attractive returns.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230105005282r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005282/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.