Adeia Enters into Long-Term IP License Renewal with Samsung Electronics for Smart TVs

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. ( ADEA) ("Adeia" or the "Company"), the company whose patented innovations shape the way the world explores and experiences entertainment, today announced that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in the electronics industry, entered into a long-term agreement at the end of last year, renewing its license to Adeia's media intellectual property (IP) portfolio for Samsung's Smart TVs and related offerings.

"This long-term renewal is a perfect illustration of how innovations emerging from Adeia support global industry players in the rapidly growing connected TV services market. It also demonstrates the strength of our current IP portfolio, which is constantly augmented through continuous innovation and development,” said Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia.

The past year has seen a significant shift in digital content consumption behaviors as consumers reevaluate their entertainment budgets. This has prompted a considerable rise in the popularity of AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) and FAST (free ad-supported TV) streaming services. The trend has accelerated with the rapid growth of the connected TV (CTV) market. As a result, new relationships are being forged among advertisers, network operators, streaming providers and consumer electronics manufacturers, which have the potential to change the economics of the industry.

"These market forces have created opportunities for CTV manufacturers to generate new ongoing revenue streams from their devices after consumers purchase their products. It represents a major change in the competitive dynamics of the consumer electronics industry and is a significant opportunity for Adeia as we continue to innovate to address this evolving market," said Davis.

As an innovation incubator, Adeia has spent decades investing in advanced research and development to create market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry. Adeia's innovative solutions touch practically every aspect of consumers' day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, enabling Adeia's customers to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.

About Adeia
Adeia invents, develops and licenses fundamental innovations that shape the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment in an increasingly connected world. From TVs to smartphones, and across all types of entertainment experiences, Adeia’s technologies allow users to manage content and connections in a way that is smart, immersive and personal. For more information, please visit adeia.com.

For Information Contact:
Investor Relations
Jill Koval
Arbor Advisory Group
[email protected]

Marketing
Stephanie Stocker
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyMzE3OCM1MzM2MjI5IzIyNTA2OTA=
Adeia-Holdings-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.