CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in home networks, today announced its entry into the Wi-Fi 7 retail market with the launch of the SURFboard G54 DOCSIS 3.1 quad-band Wi-Fi 7 cable modem.

The flagship SURFboard G54 provides significant performance enhancements, including the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, and supports multi-gigabit Internet plans. The SURFboard G54 is designed to include other advanced features, including DOCSIS 3.1, quad-band Wi-Fi 7 (BE17880, or the total speed the system can support), a 10 Gbps Ethernet port, and four 1 Gbps LAN ports.

As the journey to the multi-gigabit network of the future continues, consumers can be ready to support next generation, higher speed internet plans with the SURFboard G54. Coupling the latest DOCSIS 3.1 technology with new Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, the SURFboard G54 provides multi-gigabit speeds (dependent upon service provider plan) throughout the home. In addition, a 10 Gbps Ethernet port ensures the home network can support additional Gigabit services directly to the Ethernet connection.

“We’re thrilled to debut the first ARRIS SURFboard Wi-Fi 7 product at CES,” stated Jonathan Wu, vice president of product and customer support, CommScope Home Networks. “The flagship SURFboard G54 takes innovation to the next level with DOCSIS 3.1 and quad-band Wi-Fi 7. It provides a superior home networking experience for our customers – no matter what next generation plans are to come in the years ahead.”

As new smart devices are released and added to the home, the SURFboard G54 ensures that older devices with previous Wi-Fi technology (Wi-Fi 5 and earlier) do not degrade the performance of the home network. The SURFboard G54 leverages the latest Wi-Fi 7 offerings with the following capabilities:

The recently available 6GHz band provides a large amount of uncongested spectrum, unused by previous Wi-Fi technology (Wi-Fi 5 and prior generations)

Multi-Link Operation (MLO) combines different bands together for even faster speed, allowing supported Wi-Fi 7 clients to take advantage of simultaneous multiple band connections

320MHz channels and the large capacity gains from 6GHz spectrum deliver extremely high throughputs – delivering peak speeds up to 11.5Gbps in 6GHz, which is 2.4 times faster than Wi-Fi 6 devices

Spectrum puncturing technology helps avoid channel interference to achieve faster Wi-Fi, even in noisy, crowded environments

The SURFboard G54 features intelligent quad-band steering to ensure all devices have the optimal connection to the network depending on usage and balances the system as needed, especially when varied Wi-Fi generation devices are present. Smart channel management technology avoids channel interference and improves bandwidth to ensure the home network is not impacted by neighboring networks. Alternatively, users may choose to manually set devices to each band to personally manage the connections. The SURFboard G54 quad-band technology features:

2.4 GHz band for IoT and low-bandwidth devices

5 GHz low band for Wi-Fi 5 devices

5 GHz high band for Wi-Fi 6/7 devices

6 GHz band for Wi-Fi 6E/7 devices

This quad-band technology ensures older devices on Wi-Fi 5 will continue to receive the appropriate bandwidth, and newer devices will leverage the latest Wi-Fi technology (Wi-Fi 6/6E/7) and utilize the appropriate band (5/6GHz) to maximize performance and speed, while reducing latency and jitter. Applications such as 4K streaming, gaming, video conferencing, livestreaming, and AR/VR/MR will perform better and be more reliable.

The SURFboard G54 DOCSIS 3.1 quad-band Wi-Fi 7 cable modem will be available by mid-2023. Additional Wi-Fi 7 products will become available soon thereafter.

CommScope will be demonstrating the SURFboard G54 at CES® on January 5-7 at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Other market-leading SURFboard products will be presented, including the latest mesh offerings in the SURFboard mAX® portfolio, the SURFboard Thruster™ W6B Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Acceleration Kit, and SURFboard W6U Wi-Fi 6E Network Upgrade Kit.

Wi-Fi 7 for Service Providers

CommScope Home Networks is developing Wi-Fi 7 solutions for service providers and will be demonstrating them at the CES®. Highlights will include the potential of Wi-Fi 7 for higher levels of deterministic, service-aware, low-latency Wi-Fi, with a range of solutions based on technology provided by multiple silicon partners.

Additional CommScope Home Networks service provider solutions that will be demonstrated include:

HomeVantage%26trade%3B home networking solutions, an open-source software-based portfolio of flexible solutions for advanced broadband and home services across all access technologies including DOCSIS, PON and FWA

HomeVista™ solutions, a portfolio that leverages the technologies of Android™ TV and RDK-based streamer solutions for service providers to simplify and accelerate the introduction of new, innovative video services

HomeAssure® managed Wi-Fi solutions, a modular service delivery and management platform, including management of containerized applications for the flexible deployment of new services

Environmental sustainability solutions

Please contact+us to learn more or visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commscope.com%2F.

CommScope and the CommScope logo are registered trademarks of CommScope and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A list of CommScope trademarks is available at %3Ci%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.commscope.com%2Ftrademarks%3C%2Fi%3E. CES® is a registered trademark of the Consumer Technology Association. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press+releases and blog+posts.

About ARRIS SURFboard:

ARRIS SURFboard products are your gateway to entertainment. They let you enjoy the latest entertainment, world class speeds, and the coolest new services throughout your home, and beyond. And they're available at your favorite retail store. For more information, visit www.surfboard.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005159/en/