RenovoRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNXT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the localized treatment of difficult-to-treat solid tumors, today announced that on January 3, 2023 the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US patent number 11,541,211 broadly covering methods for treating cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) by selectively delivering one or more therapeutic agents into targeted regions of the bile duct. This is RenovoRx’s eighth US patent.

"Our newest patent builds upon our strong IP portfolio, which now consists of eight US method and device patents, one EU delivery system patent, and eight additional pending patents in the US, EU, and Asia,” said Shaun Bagai, CEO of RenovoRx. “Additionally, this additional patent bolsters the seven years of post-approval market exclusivity that we currently have with our lead oncology product candidate, RenovoGem™, through the Orphan Drug designation granted by the FDA for our first two indications.”

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a vision to disrupt the current paradigm of cancer treatment. The company’s mission is to lead a revolution in oncology therapy by delivering its innovative and targeted intra-arterial (IA) delivery of chemotherapy directly to solid tumors. The proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP®) therapy platform aims to avoid the harsh side effects typical of the current standard of care, thus improving patient well-being and extension of life so more time may be enjoyed with loved ones. RenovoTAMP utilizes approved chemotherapeutics with validated mechanisms of action and well-established safety and side effect profiles, with the goal of increasing their efficacy, improving their safety, and widening their therapeutic window. RenovoRx’s lead product candidate, RenovoGemTM, is a combination of gemcitabine and its patented delivery system, RenovoCath®, and is regulated by the FDA as a novel oncology drug product to treat unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). RenovoGem is currently being studied in the Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial for the treatment of LAPC.

RenovoRx’s patent portfolio for its therapy platform and product candidates includes eight issued U.S. patents, one issued European patent, and several additional patents pending in the US, EU and Asia. RenovoRx has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine for the treatment of both pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma).

Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website or following RenovoRx on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005417/en/