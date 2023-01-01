ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging, announced that it has appointed Brianna Gerber to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Gerber served as Senior Vice President, Finance / Interim Chief Financial Officer of ChromaDex since August 11, 2022, and prior to that was the Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations of ChromaDex since September 17, 2018.

Gerber has over 20 years of diverse experience in investment management, investor relations and finance, including strategic planning, operational efficiency programs, and capital market transactions.

“We are delighted to start the new year by celebrating Brianna’s appointment as the role of Chief Financial Officer,” said Rob Fried, CEO of ChromaDex. “Brianna will be a key leader in shepherding ChromaDex to an EBITDA positive business as we place an emphasis on fiscal responsibility, efficiency, and profitable growth. Over the last four years, I have been impressed with her leadership, broad business acumen, operational experience, and passion to consistently deliver positive results.”

“It is an exciting time to be part of ChromaDex as we move toward a new phase of profitable growth and focused investments in innovation,” said Brianna Gerber, CFO of ChromaDex. “I am incredibly proud of the ChromaDex team for their efforts to bring Tru Niagen® and Niagen® to market to date and am encouraged by our renewed focus on operational efficiency as we pursue growth. I look forward to leading the company through the transition to a leaner and more focused organization that is on the right course for delivering sustainable cash-flow break-even.”

Before joining ChromaDex, Gerber served in multiple leadership roles at Mattel, Inc. in Corporate Financial Planning and Investor Relations. Before joining Mattel, Gerber spent 11 years at the Capital Group Companies, one of the largest active asset managers in the world. Gerber received her B.S. in Corporate Finance and Entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles.

