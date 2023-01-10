%3Cb%3EBarnes+%26amp%3B+Noble+Education%2C+Inc.+%28NYSE%3A+BNED%29%3C%2Fb%3E, a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced that BNED management will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at approximately 10:15 a.m. ET.

To listen to the webcast of this presentation, please visit investor.bned.com. The webcast presentation will be archived.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

