Expands intellectual property portfolio with composition-of-matter patent protection for second novel molecular glue



Protein degrader intellectual property portfolio now includes 16 issued patents across six unique patent families

HOUSTON, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using targeted protein inhibition and targeted protein degradation to develop therapies for patients with cancer in need of new treatment options, announces that on December 27, 2022 the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. Patent No. 11,535,603, titled “Deuterium-enriched Piperidinonyl-oxoisoindolinyl Acetamides and Methods of Treating Medical Disorders Using Same.” The issued claims cover the composition of matter for novel molecular glue degraders including Salarius’ preclinical cereblon-binding compound, SP-3204, through September 2037.

Targeted protein degradation (TPD) takes advantage of the body’s own degradation system to promote the selective elimination of disease-causing proteins. The newly issued patent is based on the molecular glue eragidomide (CC-90009) that is known to target the degradation of GSPT1, a protein that is highly expressed in numerous cancers, including hematologic and solid tumors.

David Arthur, President and CEO of Salarius, said, “We are delighted to continue building our TPD portfolio using our deuterium-enabled chiral switching platform to identify and develop potential new therapeutics. SP-3204 is our second novel molecular glue following SP-3164, our lead molecular glue that is expected to enter the clinic later this year. We believe it is important to protect and expand our intellectual property as we advance new drug candidates, and we intend to continue seeking patent protection as our research advances. I extend congratulations to the Salarius team on this important validation of their accomplishments by the USPTO.”

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for patients with cancer in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ product portfolio includes seclidemstat, the company’s lead candidate, which is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, sarcomas and other cancers with limited treatment options, and SP-3164, an oral molecular glue protein degrader. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and certain additional sarcomas that share a similar biology. This trial is currently on a partial clinical hold and is not enrolling new patients. Seclidemstat has received fast track, orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also exploring seclidemstat’s potential in several cancers with high unmet medical need, with an investigator-initiated Phase 1/2 clinical study in hematologic cancers at MD Anderson Cancer Center. This trial is currently on a voluntary pause and is not enrolling new patients. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing program and was a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). SP-3164 is currently in IND-enabling studies and anticipated to enter the clinic in 2023. For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

