New Del Taco Celebrates Grand Opening in Bernalillo

2 days ago
Leading Mexican chain expands footprint within the Greater Albuquerque area

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced the opening of its newest location in New Mexico at 200 US-550 in the city of Bernalillo. Located on the outskirts of Albuquerque, the new restaurant will be offering a full week of deals and giveaways in celebration of the grand opening.

During grand opening week, January 9 through January 13, Del Taco will be giving away prizes to guests that come in and spin the wheel or partake in a raffle ticket contest. Prizes include limited-edition Del Taco merch, free food and a chance to win a month of free tacos! In addition, the new Bernalillo location will also be offering the following daily deals:

  • Monday, Jan. 9 from 3 – 7 p.m.: First 50 customers receive a pair of hot sauce socks
  • Tuesday, Jan. 10: $1 Del Tacos ALL DAY
  • Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 3 – 7 p.m.: First 50 customers receive a Del Taco t-shirt
  • Thursday, Jan.12: $1 Bean and Cheese Burritos ALL DAY
  • Friday, Jan. 13 from 3 – 7 p.m.: First 50 customers receive Del Taco Burrito Blankets

“Del Taco has a strong, loyal fan base here in the Albuquerque area, so we are excited to bring them another quick, convenient location to get their favorite Mexican food,” said Dennis Ekstrom, owner of Del Taco Franchise Diamondback LLC. “We know the Bernalillo residents will appreciate our dedication to fresh quality ingredients, our vast 20 Under $2 value menu and that we are kicking off this new location with a week full of deals!”

Bernalillo residents can take advantage of the brand’s classic menu items that are offered year-round including a lineup of EPIC Burritos, Tacos, Burgers and Del Taco’s World-Famous Crinkle Cut Fries. Guests can also enjoy Del Taco’s NEW Epic Tortas, a Mexican-style sandwich available in three delicious flavors including Carne Asada & Queso, BTL and Crispy Chicken & Guac.

As part of the Del Taco Better Mex™ promise, each dish is prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen and guests can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco and fresh house-made guacamole.

Fans who download the Del Yeah! Rewards app will receive two FREE The Del Tacos, which earned the title of “Best Fast Food Taco in America” by Thrillist, upon signing up and can take advantage of frequent member only deals year round.

For those interested in joining the Bernalillo Del Taco team, the store is hiring, and open positions can be found at https://deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco
Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

