GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or "the Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that multinational gold mining company, IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) (: IAG) (“IAMGOLD”), has adopted ProStar’s flagship software application, PointMan to improve its safety operations.



“We take great pride in taking every measure possible to ensure the safety of our employees and the environment. Safety is at the forefront of all our mining operations,” stated Philippe Gaultier, Vice President of Development Projects at IAMGOLD. “By adopting PointMan, we feel confident that we are implementing a world-class utility mapping solution that will provide us the ability to identify any utility infrastructure that is buried in the ground, which can be a serious concern in terms of worker and environmental safety as well as operational costs.”

IAMGOLD employs approximately 5,000 people globally and is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") practices, including its commitment to Zero Harm®, in every aspect of its business.

“Having a global mining company like IAMGOLD adopt PointMan into their mining operations is a major milestone for us,” stated Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar. “Not only does it open the door to another global industry, but it also proves that PointMan addresses the growing concern of not knowing where buried utilities are located, a problem that adversely impacts the safety of the public, the worker, and the environment in a multitude of industries.”

ABOUT IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in North America, South America and West Africa. The Company has three operating mines: Essakane (Burkina Faso), Rosebel (Suriname) and Westwood (Canada), and is building the large-scale, long life Côté Gold project (Canada) which is expected to commence production in early 2024. In addition, the Company has a robust development and exploration portfolio within high-potential mining districts in the Americas and West Africa.

IAMGOLD is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (: IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IMG) and is one of the companies on the Jantzi Social Index ("JSI"), a socially screened market capitalization-weighted consisting of companies which pass a set of broadly based environmental, social and governance rating criteria.

To learn more about IAMGOLD, visit: www.iamgold.com

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 20 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

