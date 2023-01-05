Hughes Launches New Managed Cybersecurity Services for Small to Mid-sized Enterprise Networks

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 5, 2023

Managed Detection and Response and SOC as a Service Now Available as Part of the Hughes Suite of Managed Cybersecurity Services

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), announced it has expanded its suite of managed cybersecurity services for distributed enterprises to include managed detection and response (MDR) and SOC as a service (SOCaaS). The new offerings bring network security expertise from Hughes, plus the benefits of in-house, enterprise-grade protections, to small and mid-sized enterprises, tailored and scaled to address their needs.

Where large enterprises have in-house experts and even their own Security Operations Centers (SOCs) to help mitigate cyber threats, smaller businesses (those with up to 1,000 employees) can now access the same capabilities from Hughes. With the addition of MDR and SOCaaS, Hughes now offers a robust suite of managed security services to help prevent, detect, and respond to threats targeting the smaller enterprise.

"Small and medium-sized enterprises are at increasing risk of cyberattacks like phishing, malware and ransomware – just as large enterprises are – but they typically don't have the in-house expertise to mitigate these threats," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president, enterprise division, Hughes. "Built on our 50 years of managing our own networks and those of our commercial and government customers, our managed security services put enterprise-grade protection into the hands of smaller businesses."

The new Hughes MDR service protects enterprises from cybercriminals with proactive intervention, real-time incident response and active threat containment, both through automation and the attention of trained security professionals. Through the SOCaaS offering, Hughes certified SOC analysts monitor and respond to threats to customer networks 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, bringing them the advantages of decades of network security experience from Hughes. With both services, SOC analysts oversee security information and event management (SIEM), and customers gain insight into their network security posture through a real-time dashboard.

For more information about Hughes cybersecurity offerings for small, medium and large enterprise networks, visit: https://www.hughes.com/what-we-offer/managed-network-services/managed-cybersecurity

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

©2023 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

