ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 235,000 Jobs in December; Annual Pay was Up 7.3%

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 5, 2023

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private sector employment increased by 235,000 jobs in December and annual pay was up 7.3 percent year-over-year, according to the December ADP® National Employment Report™ produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab ("Stanford Lab").

The jobs report and pay insights use ADP's fine-grained anonymized and aggregated payroll data of over 25 million U.S. employees to provide a representative picture of the labor market. The report details the current month's total private employment change, and weekly job data from the previous month. ADP's pay measure uniquely captures the earnings of a cohort of almost 10 million employees over a 12-month period.

"The labor market is strong but fragmented, with hiring varying sharply by industry and establishment size," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Business segments that hired aggressively in the first half of 2022 have slowed hiring and in some cases cut jobs in the last month of the year."

December 2022 Report Highlights*

View the ADP National Employment Report and interactive charts at www.adpemploymentreport.com.

Jobs Report

Private employers added 235,000 jobs in December
Job resurgence was seen in the last two months of 2022 led by consumer-facing service industries. Hiring was strong across small and medium establishments while large establishments saw a drop in employment of 151,000 jobs.

Change in U.S. Private Employment: 235,000

Change by Industry Sector

- Goods-producing: 22,000

  • Natural resources/mining -14,000
  • Construction 41,000
  • Manufacturing -5,000

- Service-providing: 213,000

  • Trade/transportation/utilities -24,000
  • Information 1,000
  • Financial activities -12,000
  • Professional/business services 52,000
  • Education/health services 42,000
  • Leisure/hospitality 123,000
  • Other services 31,000

Change by U.S. Regions

- Northeast: 54,000

  • New England 2,000
  • Middle Atlantic 52,000

- Midwest: 70,000

  • East North Central 61,000
  • West North Central 9,000

- South: 253,000

  • South Atlantic 165,000
  • East South Central 19,000
  • West South Central 69,000

- West: -142,000

  • Mountain -119,000
  • Pacific -23,000

Change by Establishment Size

- Small establishments: 195,000

  • 1-19 employees 65,000
  • 20-49 employees 130,000

- Medium establishments: 191,000

  • 50-249 employees 159,000
  • 250-499 employees 32,000

- Large establishments: -151,000

  • 500+ employees -151,000
Pay Insights

December saw the lowest pay growth since March 2022
December ushered in the largest decline in pay growth for job stayers in the three-year series history. Leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation and utilities; and information sectors had the sharpest declines in pay gains. Job changers' pay growth also fell to the lowest level in 10 months.

Median Change in Annual Pay (ADP matched person sample)

- Job-Stayers 7.3%

- Job-Changers 15.2%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Industry Sector

- Goods-producing:

  • Natural resources/mining 7.8%
  • Construction 6.9%
  • Manufacturing 7.3%

- Service-providing:

  • Trade/transportation/utilities 7.5%
  • Information 7.0%
  • Financial activities 7.5%
  • Professional/business services 6.6%
  • Education/health services 7.0%
  • Leisure/hospitality 10.1%
  • Other services 6.7%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Firm Size

- Small firms:

  • 1-19 employees 5.4%
  • 20-49 employees 6.9%

- Medium firms:

  • 50-249 employees 7.6%
  • 250-499 employees 7.6%

- Large firms:

  • 500+ employees 7.7%

To see Pay Insights by U.S. State, Gender, and Age for Job-Stayers, visit here:

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

The historical data file, and weekly data for the previous month, is available at https://adpemploymentreport.com/.

To subscribe to monthly email alerts or obtain additional information about the ADP National Employment Report, including employment and pay data, interactive charts, methodology, and a calendar of release dates, please visit https://adpemploymentreport.com/.

The January 2023 ADP National Employment Report will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET on February 1, 2023.

About the ADP® National Employment Report™

The ADP National Employment Report is an independent estimate of the change in U.S. private employment and pay derived from actual, anonymized payroll data of client companies served by ADP, a leading provider of human capital management solutions. The report is produced by ADP Research Institute in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

The ADP National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, as part of the company's commitment to offering deeper insights of the U.S. labor market and providing businesses and governments with a source of credible and valuable information.

About the ADP Research Institute®

The ADP Research Institute delivers data-driven discoveries about the world of work and derives reliable economic indicators from these insights. We offer these findings as a unique contribution to making the world of work better and more productive by delivering actionable insights to the economy at large.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, ADP National Employment Report, and ADP Research Institute are registered trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2023 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

ADP_Logo.jpg

ADP_Research_Institute__Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY78851&sd=2023-01-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-national-employment-report-private-sector-employment-increased-by-235-000-jobs-in-december-annual-pay-was-up-7-3-301714516.html

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY78851&Transmission_Id=202301050815PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY78851&DateId=20230105
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.