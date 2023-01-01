SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced it was recognized in the December 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security across multiple categories. According to Gartner, “Security and risk leaders must prepare to select next-wave technology to continue to protect endpoints from attacks and breaches. EDR remains a mainstream technology, while XDR advances adoption of new use cases and technologies such as UES, DaaS, ASA/ASM, BAS, EM and ITDR.”1 We believe SentinelOne’s presence across these categories mentioned in the Gartner report highlights the Singularity XDR platform’s technology and services breadth to help enterprises reduce spending while minimizing risk.

In the categories tracked by Gartner, SentinelOne is recognized across the following Hype Cycle innovation categories, each aiding security leaders in protecting their enterprise from attacks and breaches. According to Gartner:

Extended Detection and Response (XDR) : “XDR products reduce the total cost of managing security incidents, improve incident response teams’ efficiency and improve an organization’s risk posture. Effective XDR deployments enable faster, automated detection of threats and shorter response times via automated actions. XDR tools offer deep integration with other security tools and can coordinate response actions across them.”

: “XDR products reduce the total cost of managing security incidents, improve incident response teams’ efficiency and improve an organization’s risk posture. Effective XDR deployments enable faster, automated detection of threats and shorter response times via automated actions. XDR tools offer deep integration with other security tools and can coordinate response actions across them.” Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) : “Identity is now foundational for security operations (identity-first security). Only authorized end users, devices and services should have access to your systems. ITDR adds an additional layer of security to even mature identity and access management (IAM) deployments.”

: “Identity is now foundational for security operations (identity-first security). Only authorized end users, devices and services should have access to your systems. ITDR adds an additional layer of security to even mature identity and access management (IAM) deployments.” Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) : “EDR is an essential part of any layered defense. It must be deployed to all systems in order to report configuration and telemetry, identify anomalous or malicious activity, reveal the tactics and techniques of advanced attacks and provide a response facility. EDR prevents known malware and ransomware and can identify advanced threats.”

: “EDR is an essential part of any layered defense. It must be deployed to all systems in order to report configuration and telemetry, identify anomalous or malicious activity, reveal the tactics and techniques of advanced attacks and provide a response facility. EDR prevents known malware and ransomware and can identify advanced threats.” Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP): “EPP is considered fundamental security hygiene for all organizations and is fully deployed on 99% of enterprise endpoints. It is impossible to predevelop protection for all possible future attack techniques, increasing the emphasis on effective detect-and-respond capabilities of EDR.”

In addition, SentinelOne was recognized under the category Vendor-Delivered Service Wrappers (VDSW), in the latest “Gartner Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security” report, published in November 2022. SentinelOne was also recognized under the Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Active Directory Defense (AD), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM), Deception as a Feature, and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) categories of the Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security report.2

“Helping organizations raise their cybersecurity proficiency while consolidating point solutions and vendors remains a top priority,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Marketing Officer, SentinelOne. “We believe SentinelOne’s inclusion across multiple, strategic categories defined in the Gartner report reflects our unique ability to deliver real-time, autonomous cybersecurity at scale.”

Customers select SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform to secure the cloud, devices, and identity for its efficacy, automation, ease of use, and platform breadth. To learn more about how SentinelOne delivers autonomous cybersecurity in a single platform with unprecedented speed and infinite scale, schedule a demo of Singularity XDR.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

