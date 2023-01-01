Trane Technologies Showcases Industry-Leading Residential Heating and Cooling Connectivity at Consumer Electronics Show

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, will join the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA) January 5-8 at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, NV to demonstrate mobile interactivity of its sustainable, energy-efficient Trane® and American Standard® Heating and Air Conditioning solutions with other smart home appliances and devices. Trane Home and American Standard Home are the first digital solutions in the HVAC industry to seamlessly integrate a home’s HVAC system with other smart home systems and appliances from 15 leading home solutions’ brands.

“Imagine a scenario in which your home’s HVAC system and appliances learn your family’s lifestyle patterns and automatically adjust their settings to maximize comfort, reduce energy consumption and deliver the ideal smart home experience,” said Jason Bingham, president of Trane Technologies’ Residential HVAC business.“Through an integrated mobile experience and partnerships with other brands, we are putting the homeowner first, and enabling a more sustainable future.”

As a founding member of the HCA, Trane Technologies has worked with other collaborators to launch the HCA Interface Specification 1.0, an industry standard for making smart homes more accessible and energy efficient for the consumer without compromising user experience or personal data. The industry specification also paves the way for connected home energy management, including data and insights to help consumers optimize energy usage and efficiency and achieve cost savings.

In December, Trane Technologies also launched Trane Link and American Standard Link – new, cutting-edge technology that enables more efficient home HVAC service calls through real-time data. Homeowners can elect to have their system remotely share configuration and performance data with their HVAC technician, for simplified installation, commissioning, monitoring and servicing of variable speed HVAC systems.

Look for Trane and American Standard solutions at the Home Connectivity Alliance’s C2C interoperability demonstration at the Consumer Electronics Show, Booth 52739.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to Trane Home and American Standard Home, and Trane Link and American Standard Link. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, our future financial performance and targets, including revenue, EPS and operating income; our business operations; demand for our products and services, including bookings and backlog; capital deployment, including the amount and timing of our dividends, our share repurchase program, including the amount of shares to be repurchased and the timing of such repurchases, and our capital allocation strategy, including acquisitions, if any; our projected free cash flow and usage of such cash; our available liquidity; performance of the markets in which we operate; restructuring activity and cost savings associated with such activity; and our effective tax rate. Additional factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230105005144r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005144/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.