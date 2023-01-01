Helbiz Announces Cost Reduction Initiatives to Streamline and Accelerate Path to Profitability

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) today announced cost-reduction initiatives to further streamline the business in order to better consolidate active operations and focus on core revenue generating activities. These steps accelerate the Company’s path to profitability, by imposing a new level of fiscal discipline that preserves the ability to commercialize and scale operations while also eliminating excess costs.

The company’s management led an ongoing, top-to-bottom review of the Company’s existing operations footprint; product portfolio; product development; investment; capital allocation; and employee skills, distribution and efficiency. While this review is ongoing, Helbiz currently has elected to resize its workforce, lowering its headcount by 39 positions. This reduces the employee base outside of Europe by 15% and improves operating costs by resulting in a cost savings of approximately 1.6M USD per year. This decision was not made lightly and the company understands the impact it will have on those affected by the layoffs. Helbiz has guaranteed that it will be providing support and assistance to those impacted during this transition.

"Upon completing the merger with Wheels, we identified several opportunities to streamline operations and reduce costs. These efforts have not negatively impacted our revenues and have in fact contributed to their growth. In many cities our operations are now responsible for overseeing the operations of both brands, Helbiz and Wheels, enabling us to more effectively serve our customers and drive fiscal discipline which will translate into a more sustainable business model," said Salvatore Palella, Helbiz’s CEO. "We are committed to continuing to provide the highest level of service to our customers and stakeholders and we will continue to operate successfully in all markets.”

