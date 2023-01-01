Tetra+Tech%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that it has acquired Amyx,Inc., a premier enterprise technology services, cybersecurity, and management consulting firm based in Reston, Virginia.

“The integration of Amyx’s high-end technology applications and cybersecurity services with our subject matter expertise in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure continues to expand Tetra Tech’s ability to provide innovative solutions for our clients,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “The addition of Amyx to our Federal Information Technology Division enables us to expand the use of advanced data analytics, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and agile software development solutions for our government and commercial customers.”

William Schaefer, Amyx President and CEO, said, “We are pleased to join the Tetra Tech family, adding our expertise to Tetra Tech’s leading federal IT experts, while also gaining access to their global platform and numerous contract vehicles. Leveraging Tetra Tech’s expertise in areas such as Artificial Intelligence and experience supporting customers with very similar mission needs to our own, not only creates more value for our clients, but also establishes exciting opportunities for our employees to grow professionally.”

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Amyx is joining Tetra Tech’s Government Services Group.

About Amyx

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Amyx provides application modernization, cybersecurity, systems engineering, financial management, and program management support on over 30 Federal Government programs. In 2022, Washington Business Journal ranked Amyx as the fourth largest cybersecurity provider in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information about Amyx, visit Amyx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 22,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

