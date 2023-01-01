- Sixthman Festivals at Sea and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ Ltd. Charters, Meetings and Incentives Align to Form ‘Experiences at Sea’ Brand -



- NCLH to Host an Immersive Multi-Week Fan-Focused Charter Experience

in Celebration of the Rugby World Cup 2023 -

MIAMI, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (: NCLH) (the “Company” or “Norwegian”) announced today “Experiences at Sea,” the union of Sixthman Festivals at Sea, a subsidiary of NCL, and the Company’s Charters, Meetings and Incentives (“CM&I”) division, will host 13 consecutive events over 66 nights in Spring 2023 showcasing the Company’s dedication to providing one of a kind, immersive adventures at sea for a range of passionate affinity communities.

The newly formed “Experiences at Sea” brand will leverage Sixthman’s 21 years of experience from producing over 160 charters focused on creating immersive experiences along with the expertise of the Company’s CM&I team to further serve the Company’s corporate, incentive and affinity-focused clients across all three of its award-winning brands: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The division aims to bring guests together to enjoy highly curated, elevated cruise experiences with an emphasis on community, connection and journeys that create memories that last a lifetime.

“As we kick off 2023, we are thrilled to be collaborating with our expansive roster of artists and NCL client partners with a record-breaking 13 back-to-back immersive festival-at-sea cruises aboard Norwegian Pearl, bringing guests from an array of like-minded communities together to experience one-of-a-kind vacations alongside their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians and others within their lifestyle,” said Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman and SVP of Charters, Meetings and Incentives for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Powered by all that the “Experiences at Sea” unit provides, we are committed to going above and beyond to shatter the expectations of what a vacation can be. It’s been so rewarding being a part of setting the stage for guests to be able to get away to get together!”

The Company’s CM&I team is already being recognized for creating custom experiences for their clients by winning both the Prevue Visionary and Northstar Stella Awards for “Best Events and Meetings at Sea” for 2022.

From wrestling to nurses, comedic internet influencers, the LGTBQIA+ community and music genres such as Rock, Americana, Country, Pop, Electronic Dance and Blues, and so much more, Norwegian Pearl will serve as host to this record-breaking number of back-to-back theme cruises from Jan. 20 to Mar. 27, 2023. Voyages will sail from Miami calling to a variety of Caribbean islands, including the Company’s stunning private destinations of Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Harvest Caye in Belize. The 13 back-to-back cruises on NCL from Jan. 20, 2023 – Mar. 27, 2023 include:

As previously announced in September 2022, “Experiences at Sea” is collaborating with Infinity Sports & Events to offer a series of bespoke cruise vacation packages ranging from one to 10 nights for the Rugby World Cup games between Sept. 8, 2023, and Oct. 16, 2023 aboard NCL’s award-winning ship, Norwegian Epic. Travelers on board will enjoy guaranteed official match tickets to a selection of games played in Marseille, Nice, Bordeaux and Nantes, France allowing them to catch all the on-field action while some packages allow for exploring the jewels of the Mediterranean, as well as exclusive rugby fan-zone and immersive former rugby player, coach and team experiences along with DJ sets and more back on board the ship.

For more information, please visit https://www.ncl.com/events and sixthman.net to see all 18 festivals at sea sailing in 2023, the most in the company’s history. Experience the feel of an immersive festival at sea on NCL here: https://vimeo.com/589611388. For a complete list of the new itineraries, more information about the Company's award-winning fleet, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 29 ships with over 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to approximately 500 destinations worldwide. The Company has eight additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising over 20,000 berths.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 55 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 18 contemporary ships sail to nearly 400 of the world’s most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company’s ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

About SIXTHMAN

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 360,000 guests on over 160 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in depth panels and Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums and overall truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman’s domestic home port of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded their festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports. 2022 will bring sailings through the Greek Isles. In addition to festivals at sea, in 2019 Sixthman brought their innovative vacation concept to world class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and will do the same in Mexico in 2022. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2022 has brought the organization’s first foray into immersive Music Camp experiences in partnership with Rock-n-Roll Fantasy Camp. LIVE LOUD with us at www.sixthman.net.

